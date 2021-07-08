Rev.com partners with Film Festival Alliance to make film festivals in North America more accessible

Partnership includes presenting sponsorship of the FilmEx Conference and discounted captioning services for FFA members Tweet this

The FilmEx Conference provides workshops, training, and conversations for film festival professionals. Rev will be speaking at the festival to educate film festival professionals on how to add captions to films and the benefits of making films more accessible. As part of this partnership, Rev will also provide discounted captioning services to FFA filmmakers.

"FFA is looking forward to our partnership with Rev and the benefits it will provide to our membership and filmmakers," said FFA Executive Director Lela Meadow-Conner. "As we move closer towards supporting the accessibility of cinema, this is a vital step to engage the independent filmmaking and exhibition communities in this initiative."

Rev was the official captions provider and accessibility partner of the 2021 Sundance Film Festival in January 2021. Using Rev's services, the festival made more than 6,780 minutes of video more accessible by adding captions.

About Film Festival Alliance

Founded in 2010 as a program of IFP, Film Festival Alliance (FFA) was established in 2015 as an independent non-profit networking organization, and now serves a membership of more than 215 film festivals – representing a diverse array of size, geographic location and annual budget. FFA presents year-round professional development, and engagement opportunities around the country, offers valuable money-saving benefits and creates a collective community for festival professionals.

About Rev

Rev combines human and artificial intelligence to deliver the largest and most popular voice-to-text service. More than 170,000 customers and 60 percent of the Fortune 500 turn to Rev for fast, accurate, and affordable audio and video-to-text needs, ranging from transcription and translation to captions and subtitles. Powered by a large and vibrant community of freelancers, Rev uses artificial intelligence tools to turn speech into text at unparalleled low cost and has been recognized as one of America's Most Promising Artificial Intelligence Companies by Forbes. Rev has also been named a Best Place to Work by Inc., Comparably, and Built In Austin. The company is obsessed with making the power of voice accessible to everyone, all while creating fulfilling work-from-home jobs. Learn more at rev.com .



