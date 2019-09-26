Rev.com Selected for Inaugural Forbes AI 50 List

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rev.com , the leading voice-to-text provider, today announced that it was named to the inaugural Forbes AI 50 list. The list consists of private, U.S.-based companies that are wielding some subset of artificial intelligence in a meaningful way and demonstrating real business potential. Rev was the only Austin-based company to be included on the list.

Rev combines human and artificial intelligence to deliver the largest and most popular voice-to-text service. More than 170,000 customers and 60 percent of the Fortune 500 turn to Rev for fast, accurate and affordable audio and video-to-text needs, ranging from transcription and translation to captions and subtitles.

Rev built its automatic speech recognition (ASR) engine from the ground up, training it on more than fifty thousand hours of highly-accurate audio samples transcribed by humans. Customers can use Rev's automated transcription service for a low-cost, quickly-delivered solution. Software developers can also access this ASR engine through the Rev.ai API. Rev.ai makes it easy to build speech recognition directly into applications and services, helping businesses make their audio and video content accessible and searchable.

"AI is an invaluable piece to our business, and allows our workforce complete transcriptions as much as 20 percent faster, which in turn makes it that much easier for anyone to unlock the value of voice and enhance productivity," said Jason Chicola, Co-founder and CEO of Rev.com. "Rev has a leg up in the market because we already transcribe thousands of files every day, which in turn improves our AI-powered speech recognition engine faster and deepens our market lead. Ultimately, we believe AI will expand the market for voice-to-text. It will enable anyone to gain insights from the spoken word and get more done."

In recent results from Word Error Rates (WER) tests on a collection of public podcasts, Rev's service yielded the lowest WER compared to major providers in this space, beating Google, Amazon and Microsoft. More information on the test's methodology can be found here .

