Rev.com teams up with Zoom to enhance video meetings with real-time transcription

AUSTIN, Texas, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rev, the world's leading speech-to-text company, today announced the launch of Rev Meeting Assistant , a new app for Zoom delivering an embedded transcription experience accessible within Zoom Meetings. This new in-product app for Zoom is now available in the Zoom App Marketplace .

Rev Meeting Assistant transcribes Zoom meetings in realtime, allowing users to stay engaged during their meetings or higher education classes. With access to searchable, interactive post-meeting transcripts, Rev Meeting Assistant boosts productivity by helping users recall, save, and share the moments that matter.

Using the most accurate automatic speech recognition engine in the industry, Rev Meeting Assistant transcribes Zoom meetings in realtime, allowing users to stay engaged during their meetings or higher education classes. With access to searchable, interactive post-meeting transcripts, Rev Meeting Assistant boosts productivity by helping users recall, save, and share the moments that matter. Users can get more out of their meetings by staying focused during the meeting and referencing their transcripts after the meeting has finished.

"As so many have pivoted to remote working, videoconferencing is now a part of our daily routine," said Rev Founder and CEO Jason Chicola. " Rev Meeting Assistant is the perfect add-on to make sure you don't miss important details in your video meetings. We're excited to launch this tool to help individuals stay engaged, maximize results, and increase productivity."

As a widely recognized leader in the speech-to-text industry, Rev is committed to using its best-in-class technology to transform audio or video into text to make it more accessible and actionable.

"We are always looking for ways to make the Zoom user experience better," said Ross Mayfield, Product Lead, Zoom Apps & Integrations, Zoom. "The Rev app for Zoom features a simple interface and industry-leading accuracy that helps users stay focused and present in their meetings and let Rev do the rest."

The Rev app for Zoom can be found on the Zoom App Marketplace, which hosts 1,400 third-party integrations that extend the power of Zoom's industry-leading video communications platform.

About Zoom Apps

In-product Zoom Apps enable a seamless experience for using your preferred apps within Zoom, before, during and after a meeting. Boost meeting productivity with apps for file sharing, project management, whiteboarding, and more. Zoom Apps inspire collaboration and foster engagement by enabling meeting participants to execute in real-time, and get more out of meetings.

About Rev.com

Rev combines human and artificial intelligence to deliver the largest and most popular voice-to-text service. More than 170,000 customers and 60 percent of the Fortune 500 turn to Rev for fast, accurate, and affordable audio and video-to-text needs, ranging from transcription and translation to captions and subtitles. Powered by a large and vibrant community of freelancers, Rev uses artificial intelligence tools to turn speech into text at unparalleled low cost and has been recognized as one of America's Most Promising Artificial Intelligence Companies by Forbes. The company is obsessed with making the power of voice accessible to everyone, all while creating fulfilling work-from-home jobs. Learn more at rev.com .

