RevContent Announces Partnership With Local Media Consortium to Become a Preferred Native Ads Provider

SARASOTA, Fla., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RevContent, an industry-leading native advertising platform, today announced that it has been selected as a preferred native advertising partner for the Local Media Consortium (LMC), an organization focused on providing strategic partnerships for more than 5,000 local media outlets across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico to deliver economic value.

The partnership will support local publishers by providing consistent revenue through RevContent's suite of web, mobile app and email newsletter monetization products.

RevContent has existing partnerships with top media companies, including Hearst, MediaNews Group, Tribune Publishing, Allen Media Broadcasting, Adams Publishing Group, The Los Angeles Times, Boston Globe, Toronto Star, The Globe and Mail, Boone Newspapers, The Dallas Morning News, Forum Communications, Lee Enterprises, Morgan Murphy Media and Patch. RevContent's new alliance with the LMC will serve as a springboard for both entities to further their presence in the local media space by driving new revenue and increasing user engagement.

RevContent's approach to the native space is unique. Their first party advertiser marketplace minimizes exposure to the volatile programmatic ecosystem, resulting in a superior implementation that drives lightning fast technology and a significantly improved user experience vs. alternatives in the market. Many publishers experience a complete revenue lift across their entire programmatic stack when implementing RevContent compared to other native advertising platforms.

"The LMC is focused on enabling our member media companies opportunities with flexible and consistent revenue partners," said Local Media Consortium CEO Fran Wills. "We chose RevContent because of their focus and commitment to strong local media partnerships and track record of driving meaningful revenue for news publishers. Their platform is a great fit for our membership."

Richard Marques, RevContent's CEO, said, "RevContent has always been a proud supporter of the local news ecosystem and is thrilled to deepen its partnerships with LMC members. Our advertisers love the high quality publisher websites and engaged user base that LMC members bring and that translates to strong revenue performance and sustainable partnerships."

About RevContent

RevContent is a leading content marketing and native advertising platform that leverages lightweight, customizable technology to empower the web's leading publishers and marketers to reach and exceed their monetization, engagement, and growth goals. RevContent uses advanced algorithms to deliver personalized content recommendations to users based on their interests and behaviors, leveraging native ads that blend seamlessly with the surrounding content, providing a non-intrusive advertising experience for users.

RevContent has been featured in industry-leading publications, such as TechCrunch, Forbes, Digiday, and AdExchanger.

More information can be found at www.revcontent.com

About the Local Media Consortium:

The Local Media Consortium delivers more than $50M in annual economic value through digital partnerships and strategic initiatives on behalf of more than 100 local media companies in top markets across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, and includes more than 5,000 newspapers, radio, TV and online-only news outlets. By harnessing the combined volume and scale of its members, the LMC reduces costs and increases revenue with technology and service providers like Google, Meta, Monster, and others. The aggregated LMC audience footprint spans 200 million unique monthly visitors, and its member companies serve more than nine billion pageviews to consumers. More information is available at http://www.localmediaconsortium.com/

