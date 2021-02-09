Revcontent Continues to Dominate Local News With Exclusive Partnership With Boone Newspapers

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Revcontent, a leading content marketing and native advertising platform, today announces an exclusive, strategic partnership with Boone Newspapers. Boone Newspapers currently owns and/or manages 75 newspapers, along with websites, shopping guides, and magazines in communities in 12 states. As a standout local publishing organization, Boone Newspapers joins other local journalism companies like Nexstar Digital, Lee Enterprises, and Patch to sign with Revcontent.

Prior to partnering with Revcontent, Boone Newspapers sought a new content recommendation partner to drive higher revenue while maintaining its stringent editorial standards. After selecting Revcontent amongst a sea of other vendors, Boone Newspapers will increase revenue across all their digital properties while maintaining stringent brand safety standards. Boone Newspapers readers will be able to receive the best news and reporting in local journalism.

Kevin Cooper, Senior VP of Digital at Boone Newspapers, said, "Revcontent has exceeded our revenue expectations while keeping with the high-quality standards and journalism reporting we hold close at Boone."

Boone's newspapers and websites are the best sources of news in the communities they serve. With a strong presence in 12 states and having generated 160M total annual page views, both Boone's print and online publications have proven to be integral sources of information for local communities across the country.

"With Boone's commanding digital presence translating to millions of unique views each month, our team is thrilled to optimize their revenue generation through the implementation of targeted ads and content. Our customer service and performance capabilities are truly unmatched in the industry, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to be working with a local journalism titan in Boone," said Richard Marques, CEO of Revcontent.

The world's leading publishers use Revcontent's discovery platform to drive and monetize a highly engaged audience through technology and partnerships with some of the world's largest media brands.

To learn more about Boone Newspapers, please visit https://www.boonenewspapers.com/.

About Revcontent

Revcontent is a leading content marketing and native advertising platform that leverages lightweight, customizable technology to empower the web's leading publishers and marketers to reach and exceed their revenue, engagement and growth goals. Revcontent has been featured on industry-leading publications such as TechCrunch, Forbes, Digiday, and AdExchanger, and Revcontent's CEO is Richard Marques. Learn more at revcontent.com.

