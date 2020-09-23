Revcontent Sees 1,100% Increase in Profitability, Bolsters Client Roster and Product Offerings Under New Leadership

SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Revcontent, a leading content marketing and discovery platform, today announced strong revenue growth and new premium publisher clients including Barstool Sports, Patch.com, Heavy.com, McClatchy, Nexstar Digital and Salon. Despite the devastating impact of COVID-19 on the global economy, Revcontent has continued to gain traction as it delivers new revenue and growth opportunities to digital publishers around the world.

The company recently appointed Richard Marques as chief executive officer. Marques has helped lead the company's growth and strategy since its founding in 2013. Prior to his appointment as CEO, Marques served as both chief marketing officer and chief operating officer. Under Marques' leadership, Revcontent has been consistently winning in head-to-head A/B tests against the leading competitors in the space. Marques has been integral in growing the company's premium publisher base, including new exclusive partnerships with Nexstar Digital, LA Times, Salon, Barstool Sports, increasing performance for clients and improving page latency with widgets that load ~60 percent faster than those of competitors' and drastically increasing company profitability.

"With the industry facing declining CPMs and market consolidation limiting options, both advertisers and publishers need alternative revenue sources," said Marques. "Revcontent continues to offer flexible contracts and no seasonal volatility in CPMs. We are one of the few players still offering revenue guarantees - and we are exceeding them. We are laser-focused on bringing value to the hundreds of media companies that rely on us for their revenue and will continue to drive innovation and deliver results that the market desperately needs."

Clients also attest to strong results. Justin Wohl, chief revenue officer at Salon Media, says, "Revcontent outperformed other content recommendation providers by 21 percent during Salon's test period. Revcontent has consistently met our stringent standards for advertiser quality, brand safety and ad performance. Since we partnered with Revcontent, our site loads 5x faster than before and our average ad unit viewability has nearly doubled year over year."

Revcontent's growth in 2020 has been fueled by new product offerings rolled out since the beginning of the year, including Browser Targeting, a new tool that enables advertisers to drive highly engaged audiences from premium publishers into all stages of the marketing funnel, increasing sales, audience growth and brand loyalty. Earlier this year, Revcontent released its industry-first video marketplace as well as zip code and DMA targeting, which allow advertisers to connect users in hyper-local markets with the most relevant content, offers and products.

