RevCult Announces Cloud Security Cockpit® on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RevCult today announced it has launched Cloud Security Cockpit® on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to proactively implement, manage, and prove their Salesforce security controls are set up to meet InfoSec and Audit policies. Cloud Security Cockpit® is an extension of the other Security Cockpits® RevCult delivers which help customers understand and prove their shared security responsibilities are effectively managed.

"Cloud Security Cockpit® is a natural extension to our existing suite and has evolved by design in collaboration with Salesforce deployments, especially in regulated industries such as Healthcare/Life Sciences and Financial Services," said Brian Olearczyk, CRO, RevCult. "Cloud Security Cockpit® helps customers effectively manage their implementations in alignment with their shared security responsibilities. We're excited to continue to support the ecosystem to mitigate data security risks."

Cloud Security Cockpit® provides teams the ability to implement and manage the platform using native DevSecOps configuration tools. Cloud Security Cockpit® provides InfoSec and Audit teams the visibility into the impact of security controls to enable continued innovation and expansion on the platform, to power business growth along with the confidence that valuable data is secured according to each company's unique and regulatory requirements.

"RevCult's Cloud Security Cockpit® is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by providing a solution to manage security posture and configuration drift," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success."

Built on the Salesforce Platform, Cloud Security Cockpit® is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000G0yjiUAB

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market, and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 solutions, 8 million customer installs, and 90,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics, and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

Additional Resources

Like Salesforce on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/salesforce

Follow Salesforce on Twitter: https://twitter.com/salesforce

Become a fan of RevCult: https://www.facebook.com/revenueculture

Follow RevCult on Twitter: https://twitter.com/revcult

Salesforce, AppExchange, and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce.com, Inc.

About RevCult

RevCult helps Financial Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences, and other mature Salesforce customers implement, manage, and prove their security configurations to meet internal and regulatory data control requirements. Our suite of Security Cockpits® includes Cloud Security Cockpit®, to implement, manage, and prove Salesforce security controls; Shield Security Cockpit®, which automates implementation of Shield Platform Encryption; and Field Audit Trail Cockpit®, the user interface for Field Audit Trail. Learn more at RevCult.com.

Media Contact:

Vanessa Allen

RevCult

619.786.8020 Ext. 702

[email protected]

SOURCE RevCult