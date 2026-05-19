RevDoc Expands into Medicare Through CMS ACCESS Model, Powering Provider-Led Chronic Care for Medicare Beneficiaries Nationwide

Fast-growing AI-powered digital health platform will participate across three clinical tracks when the landmark federal program launches July 2026.

TAMPA, Fla., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RevDoc, one of the fastest-growing AI-powered digital health platforms in the country, today announced it will participate in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) ACCESS Model (Advancing Chronic Care with Effective Scalable Solutions), one of the most ambitious federal initiatives to modernize chronic disease management. RevDoc will support provider-managed care across the eCKM, CKM, and Behavioral Health tracks beginning July 5, 2026. AI-enabled technology is one of the most significant opportunities in American healthcare in decades, and RevDoc is already in position.

The window to lead this transformation is open right now, and the stakes are substantial. Chronic and mental health conditions account for 90% of US healthcare costs, and PwC projects $1 trillion in annual spending will shift toward proactive, digital-first care by 2035. The providers, health plans, and organizations that align with the right technology partners today will define who leads American healthcare for the next decade. Those who wait will spend years trying to catch up. RevDoc's platform is expected to support care management for tens of thousands of Medicare beneficiaries, including those whose physical illness intersects with anxiety and depression.

RevDoc gives care teams capabilities they have never had before. The platform integrates FDA-regulated connected devices, AI tools, and wearables to support remote monitoring, with real-time data shared directly with clinicians. AI-driven tools include facial scans providing 30+ health indicators, mental health questionnaires, nutrition scanning, fitness tracking, medication tracking and documentation tools, and structured questionnaires. It also aggregates data from 400+ EMRs into a unified, longitudinal record. These inputs support the development of dynamic risk profiles, AI-supported care planning, and provider-directed interventions and referrals.

"The ACCESS Model is exactly the kind of program RevDoc was designed for," said AK, Founder & CEO of RevDoc. "Chronic disease management has always been constrained by what providers could see and act on between appointments. RevDoc changes that equation, giving care teams the intelligence and connectivity to stay ahead of a patient's condition, not just respond to it."

Through ACCESS, RevDoc brings its platform to the 67 million Americans on Medicare, adding to its growing presence across direct-to-consumer, employer, and health plan markets. The shift toward proactive, technology-enabled care is accelerating. The organizations that act now will have the advantage. Enrollment begins July 5, 2026.

About RevDoc

RevDoc is one of the fastest growing AI-powered digital health platforms purpose-built for proactive, prevention-first care. RevDoc integrates FDA-regulated connected devices, AI tools, and wearables to support remote monitoring, enabling real-time data shared with clinicians. AI-driven tools include facial scans providing 30+ health indicators, mental health questionnaires, nutrition scanning, fitness tracking, medication tracking and documentation tools, and structured questionnaires. It also aggregates data from 400+ EMRs into a unified, longitudinal record. These inputs support development of dynamic risk profiles, AI-supported care planning and provider-directed interventions and referrals. Learn more at www.revdoc.com.

SOURCE RevDoc