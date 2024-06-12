REVDOC'S DISRUPTIVE TECHNOLOGY ALLOWS PROVIDERS TO OFFER SEMAGLUTIDE FOR $179

Any registered provider on the new app can offer the highly sought-after Semaglutide compound to their patients at a fraction of the cost

TAMPA, Fla., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RevDoc is a revolutionary app that connects healthcare providers to users for doctor visits at home, the office or anywhere. Providers on RevDoc are now offering Semaglutide with B-12 starting at just $179 with no hidden costs and free shipping. The breakout drug, which has the same active ingredient as Ozempic and Wegovy, has seen a steady increase in usage as it has successfully helped users safely lose a significant amount of weight. The drug often comes with a high price tag, with many med spas offering it at $500-600 a month. RevDoc providers will offer Semaglutide for $179 for the first month and $199 ongoing for Rev+ users, including a telemedicine consultation.

With just a few taps on the user-friendly RevDoc mobile app, a verified doctor will come to you —whether you're at home, the office, a hotel, dorm or via telemedicine. RevDoc offers access to over 100 healthcare services, including primary and urgent care, weight loss, men's and women's health, sports medicine, aesthetic treatments like Botox® and laser skin treatments, labs and more.

As a groundbreaking first double-sided app in healthcare, RevDoc allows providers to easily sign up wherever they are. Once their background verification is complete, they have the flexibility to work for themselves and start building a practice and setting their own hours and rates. The RevDoc platform, which is free for providers, includes a complete electronic medical record, prescription management, direct pay options and the ability to order medical supplies, leveraging group rates and enabling doctors to focus on providing care, not paperwork. By reducing the administrative burden of middlemen, RevDoc makes access to house calls surprisingly cost-effective and accessible for everyone.

RevDoc's founder, Anil "AK" Kottoor, is no stranger to the healthcare industry, having launched and run multiple companies in the healthcare and technology sectors, including FutureRx and MHK. With RevDoc, AK plans to further disrupt the industry by offering access to healthcare and aesthetic services at affordable prices, starting in Florida and quickly moving nationwide, with no insurance interference necessary.

"It is remarkable how much you can save when you eliminate the middleman and implement technology," said AK, Founder of RevDoc. "RevDoc provides power to the patient and the medical provider by creating a two-sided marketplace that eliminates third parties and the administrative burden imposed by insurance companies. We are reimagining healthcare by providing access to the best care at the lowest cost, directly to patients."

Users interested in the Semaglutide offer can download the RevDoc app to find a provider and schedule a telemedicine consultation. If they are eligible for Semaglutide, the compound will be prescribed and shipped to their home. The starting dose of 0.25 ml is recommended for the first month to ensure medication tolerance and assess for possible side effects.

RevDoc does not sell private user or provider information to third parties and follows HIPAA guidelines for security and confidentiality. RevDoc is a technology company that connects consumers with healthcare providers of choice and the performance of any and all health care services is solely the activity of participating healthcare providers.

ABOUT REVDOC:

Founded in Tampa Bay in 2023, RevDoc brings the doctor to your doorstep. With a first-of-its-kind mobile app, access to hundreds of health and aesthetic services, from Botox® at home to urgent care in the office and skin-rejuvenating lasers in a Luxe Mobile Clinic. Wherever consumers are, RevDoc connects them with healthcare providers in their service area. No more waiting rooms. Personalized healthcare without surprise bills, rushed appointments, or battles with insurance companies. Patients can use HSA/FSA/HRA debit cards or credit cards for hassle-free payments. For more information, visit revdoc.com.

