REVE Chat Expands its Omni Channel Communication Platform with WhatsApp Business Channel Integration

SINGAPORE, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- REVE Chat, the global provider of AI enabled omni channel customer engagement platform, announced the integration with WhatsApp Business channel to help businesses build personalized relationships and deliver top notch customer support. REVE Chat platform also supports Live Chat, Chatbots, Facebook, Viber, Telegram etc. as customer engagement channels.

REVE Chat Integration with WhatsApp Business

WhatsApp is the popular messaging app with more than 2 billion active users. Now with REVE Chat, from the same dashboard, businesses can manage WhatsApp conversations along with other channels like web, Facebook, etc. On REVE Chat platform, messages to a single WhatsApp Business number can be accessed through multiple agents, can route to different agents as well as managers can monitor the performance of their agents.

M Rezaul Hassan, CEO of REVE Chat and Group CEO, REVE Group stated, "Our customers have seen profound connections between real time messaging support and customer satisfaction. With WhatsApp channel, we aim to enable brands to deliver exceptional conversational experiences — through ensuring QoS, smart automation and actionable insights."

REVE Chat also is working on the WhatApp bots as part of its chatbot platform to help businesses automate their customer support. With WhatsApp bots, enterprises can deliver personalized conversational experiences at scale and build their customer loyalty.

REVE Chat is an omni channel live chat platform that provides real time sales and support assistance with AI powered chatbots. REVE's live chat platform allows to qualify visitors into leads and deliver 24x7 customer support across multiple channels without losing the human touch.

REVE Chat also offers a complete suite of live engagement tools with co-browsing & video chat to deliver faster resolutions via personalized conversations. REVE Chat helps to engage customers seamlessly over their preferred channels to deliver a consistent messaging experience.

Businesses can try REVE Chat with a 14-day FREE trial to use the WhatsApp channel to connect with their customers.

