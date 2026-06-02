Reveal Becomes First SAP Performance Improvement Firm to Place 100% of Fees at Risk

New commercial model breaks with decades of pay-for-activity pricing in SAP services and guarantees an 8x financial return or clients pay nothing.

NAPERVILLE, Ill., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For four decades, the SAP services industry has billed clients for activity, not outcomes. Implementations and transformations have been paid for whether they delivered measurable financial returns or not. The client has carried the execution risk. The vendor has carried none.

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Reveal USA, Inc., a business performance improvement partner for SAP-run enterprises, has challenged that model for more than two decades through outcome-based execution initiatives. Today, the company announced it is doubling down on its performance-driven business model. Effective immediately, every new oVo Rapid Results™ engagement will be backed by a guaranteed 8x return on the client's fixed investment within 12 months. If the return is not delivered, the investment is refunded. Reveal believes it is the first firm in the SAP services market to place 100% of its fees at risk against a defined financial outcome.

The shift directly challenges the dominant commercial model used by global consultancies and systems integrators, where fees are billed against effort and the client absorbs the financial risk of execution.

"For too long, SAP clients have paid for activity and hoped for value," said Martin Rowan, Managing Partner of Reveal USA. "If we do not deliver the agreed business outcomes and generate the 800% financial return, we do not get paid. The risk shifts from the client to us. That is how it should be."

Most SAP environments are running. Few are delivering the business performance they should. Over time, operational drift sets in as processes diverge, workarounds multiply, spreadsheets take over, and decisions move outside the system. SAP continues to run, but service levels decline, working capital builds, and margins erode. Reveal's model is designed to identify and correct operational drift at its source, then prove the result in measurable financial terms.

The oVo Rapid Results™ program is built on more than 20 years of execution inside live SAP environments. Across client engagements, Reveal has delivered an average 32% improvement in service levels, a 17% increase in inventory turns, and more than $1.2 billion in released working capital. These outcomes are achieved within existing systems, without new software, and without multi-year transformation programs.

Reveal's approach uses live SAP data to pinpoint where performance is breaking down, quantify the financial opportunity, and align teams to act on the constraints that matter most. Execution takes place alongside client business teams, inside live operations, while the business continues to run.

"This is not a consulting program," Rowan added. "It is execution backed by performance certainty. The value already exists inside SAP. Our role is to deliver it and be paid only when we do."

About Reveal

Reveal USA, Inc. is an execution-led performance partner for SAP-run enterprises. The company helps mid-market and enterprise manufacturers convert SAP execution into measurable financial results across service performance, margin, and working capital, backed by a guaranteed outcome model with fees fully at risk.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE REVEAL USA INC.