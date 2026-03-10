REVEAL ELEVATES ITS CAT FOOD MENU WITH A NEW LINE OF ENTRÉE RECIPES IN BROTH, THE DEBUT OF BONE BROTH TREATS, AND NEW PATÉ RECIPES FOR KITTENS

Now Reveal is boosting its offerings for adult cats by introducing six new chicken and fish Entrées in broth varieties, and rolling out two new bone broth treats, plus a tuna and salmon purée lickable treat. For kittens, Reveal is multiplying its recipes with complete and balanced chicken breast and tuna fillet patés with DHA to support healthy brain development.

Cats can be so finicky and aloof that mealtime might be the only interaction of the day with their humans. Reveal is totally focused on making that a meaningful moment for both, with meals that look and smell as delicious as they actually are.

The best diet for a cat is like the one they had in the wild – high in protein, low in carbohydrates. That's why Reveal uses only prime cuts of real fish and chicken, and does not use any grains, which can be difficult for cats to digest, or any artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

Last year, Reveal introduced its Entrées line, with paté recipes only, as its complete and balanced range of wet cat food for adult cats. Now, it's adding six new Entrées, but with prime cuts of flaked fish and shredded chicken with added vitamins and minerals.

Reveal recognizes that cats don't always drink enough water on their own, so finding ways to supplement their hydration needs is important for pet parents, particularly for cats who regularly eat dry food as their primary source of nutrition. Reveal's new bone broth treats help to ensure they get enough hydration. They're great served as a moisture-rich, 100% natural topper over wet or dry food or fed as a stand-alone and delicious snack with a natural boost of collagen.

"As a brand devoted exclusively to cats, we believe they all deserve food that truly reflects how much we adore them, and the new Reveal Entrées and Bone Broth Treats take that commitment to a whole new level," says Bri Schmid, Reveal's Senior Brand Manager. "We're thrilled to introduce complete and balanced recipes in broth that elevate everyday feeding, along with hydration‑boosting toppers that support the overall wellbeing of cats who often don't get enough water. From our new kitten patés with added DHA to support healthy brain development to expanded lickable treat varieties, every innovation in this lineup reflects our mission to bring cats – and the people who love them – nutrition they can feel good about."

What's New in Reveal's Natural Lineup:

Reveal Entrées:

Six new canned Entrées in broth – Chicken Breast with Chicken Liver, Chicken Breast with Duck, Chicken Breast, Tuna Fillet with Crab, Tuna Fillet with Shrimp, and Tuna Fillet. They are naturally nutritious with shreds of real chicken or flakes of fish in hydrating broth. Crafted for adult cats with the highest quality protein and natural ingredients, the recipes are enriched with vitamins and minerals for a complete meal that will be the highlight of your feline's day. And they're grain-free and carrageenan-free and made with no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. Also available in multiple Variety Selection packs.

Reveal Bone Broth Treats:

100% natural and made with truly limited ingredients, the Fish Bone Broth with Tuna Fillet and the Chicken Bone Broth with Chicken Breast are packaged in a handy spout-pouch and can be poured into a bowl as a delicious snack, or over Reveal complete dry food as a tasty topper. Plus, the bone broth is a natural source of hydration and collagen for your cat's daily diet.

Reveal Kitten Patés:

Crafted as a complete and balanced meal for kittens, the new patés – Kitten Tuna Fillet Paté Recipe - Reveal and Kitten Chicken Breast Paté Recipe - Reveal – are enriched with vitamins and minerals, DHA to support healthy brain development, and prebiotics and postbiotics for digestion. The soft and smooth patés are easy for kittens to eat and are made with real, high-quality tuna or chicken as the first ingredients, so they're sure to be the highlight of your feline's day. Reveal Kitten patés are grain-free and carrageenan-free with no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

Reveal Salmon Lickable Purée Treat & New Multipack Purées:

Tuna Fillet with Salmon Purée expands Reveal's line of cat-favorite lickable treats, made with limited ingredients and high-quality protein in a smooth and creamy texture. Hand-feed it straight from the tube for a special bonding moment, or spread it over their meal as a delicious topper. 100% natural and 100% irresistible. The 20-packet Variety Selection includes chicken, tuna, and tuna with salmon purées.

The new recipes enhance Reveal's wide array of food that can meet all of a cat's dietary needs. Reveal Entrées, kitten pates, and dry food range provide complete and balanced meals. Its Limited Ingredient line of complementary wet food supports their diet with special dishes, high-quality proteins, and added hydration. And its Treats and toppers, including freeze dried, lickables, whole filets, and bone broths, are sure to have your snacking cat purring for more.

Many Reveal products can be found at Amazon, Chewy, PetSmart, Petco, Walmart, Kroger, ShopRite, Stop & Shop, Albertson's, HEB, Publix, Meijer, Tractor Supply Co. and other quality grocery retailers nationwide.

What Makes Reveal Stand Out:

By focusing exclusively on cats, Reveal gives welfare-conscious pet owners the very best cat food products so they can feed their furry friends naturally.





Reveal recipes use genuine, high-quality protein, such as the prime cuts of flaked fish and shredded chicken; it's a real difference you can see.





Reveal ingredients are so appetizing that even humans will be tempted to taste. (In fact, Reveal sales reps are known to pop open a can and try it in front of potential customers.)





Reveal brand is part of a larger parent company that's proud to use its business as a force for good. As a certified B Corp, they've donated millions of pet meals worldwide; volunteered thousands of work hours through charity partnerships; reduced cardboard waste through the Pet Sustainability Coalition Packaging Pledge, and created a positive and inclusive work environment with fair wages, benefits, professional development, and work-life balance. Learn more about Reveal's B Corp contributions here: https://revealpetfood.com/impact/





Awards include The Best Natural Pet Food Brands from GreenMatters, Instacart's Fastest Growing Emerging Brands, Best Limited Ingredient Cat Food Brand to Watch in the United States from BusinessChief's Insight, and Top Natural Cat Food Brand 2025 from Food Business Review

About Reveal™

Reveal's mission is to enrich the lives of cats and their owners through visibly better cat food & treats. Launched in 2017, Reveal is dedicated to providing high-quality, natural food and treats that support the overall wellbeing of cats. The company's wide variety of products are packed with real protein – no grains, and no artificial additives, colors, or preservatives. As a Certified B Corporation, they're proud to be part of a global community of businesses that meets verified standards for social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. Reveal's purpose is to bring better, simpler, and more honest cat food to pet owners who care about quality and ingredient transparency. Reveal is a widely distributed omnichannel brand available online at Amazon and Chewy, in pet specialty stores like PetSmart and Petco, as well as across FDM retailers like Walmart, Kroger, Publix and many more great retailer partners.

