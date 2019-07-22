Reveal Energy Services Commercializes DSCVRi Cloud-Based Completion Evaluation Engine

As US operators develop their shale oil and gas assets with tighter budgets, their demand is continually increasing for superior technology that improves completion performance. This industry dynamic for greater fiscal discipline is the context for the development of the DSCVR i engine—in addition to all other Reveal Energy Services' technology—that allows operators to consolidate their hydraulic fracturing results in one web portal and quickly identify stimulation design patterns. With this information, operators can complete better wells at lower cost.

"In this age of fiscal discipline, we're continuing to develop technology that offers immediate answers operators can act on," said Sudhendu Kashikar, CEO of Reveal Energy Services. "With the DSCVRi engine, operators can determine the hydraulic fracturing strategy with the highest ROI."

The DSCVRi engine, the company's second technology commercialization in five months and seventh overall in three years, has data from region, well, and stage levels. The web portal includes their Reveal Energy Services' IMAGE Frac™ pressure-based fracture map and FracEYESM frac hit analysis service data, all in a central location with consistent formats and reports. Combined with the interactive, standardized dashboards, the web portal lets operators test ideas and arrive at statistically valid conclusions through a continual improvement and learning process.

During URTeC, the company's geoscientists and completion engineers will be presenting the DSCVRi engine, IMAGE Frac technology and four complementary services, and the FracEYE service. Reveal Energy Services' technology is field-proven in more than 10,000 hydraulic fracturing stages in the US and Canada.

About Reveal Energy Services

Reveal Energy Services offers simple, accurate, affordable pressure-based technology that enables operators to make informed, better completion decisions with minimum operational risk and cost. The flagship IMAGE Frac pressure-based fracture maps with five services offer unparalleled diagnostic insight into completion design effectiveness and well-spacing decisions. The FracEYE frac hit analysis service minimizes the effect of frac hits. The DSCVRi cloud-based completion evaluation engine improves completion performance. Reveal Energy Services was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of Equinor Technology Ventures in January 2016. The company, which is privately held, is funded by Equinor and Lime Rock Partners. Reveal Energy Services, with corporate headquarters in Houston, has regional offices in Midland, Pittsburgh, and Calgary. For more information, please visit: reveal-energy.com.

