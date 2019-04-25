Reveal Energy Services Doubles Donations to Houston Public Media

HOUSTON, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reveal Energy Services announces today support for Houston Public Media's Spring Corporate Challenge with dollar-for-dollar matched donations up to $1,200. During the Spring Corporate Challenge, companies step up to further the media outlet's mission of "High-quality local, regional, and national content in the areas of news and information, arts and culture, and education…"

CEO Kash Kashikar appeared on News 88.7, April 25, from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., for the Reveal Energy Services Challenge Hour of the campaign to endorse Houston Public Media's outstanding work. Companies and individuals can support Houston Public Media by calling: 888-909-0887 or by visiting: houstonpublicmedia.org/support/donate/.

"We think that we all greatly benefit when there's an exchange of ideas in a forum that is nonpartisan or nonbiased, such as Houston Public Media. This free flow of information is how we, as a society, grow and prosper," said Kashikar.

Reveal Energy Services offers simple, accurate, affordable pressure-based technology that enables operators to make informed, better completion decisions with minimum operational risk and cost. The flagship IMAGE Frac™ pressure-based fracture maps with five services offer unparalleled diagnostic insight into completion design effectiveness and well-spacing decisions. The FracEYESM frac hit analysis service helps operators minimize the effect of frac hits. Reveal Energy Services was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of Equinor Technology Ventures in January 2016. The company, which is privately held, is funded by Equinor and Lime Rock Partners. Reveal Energy Services, with corporate headquarters in Houston, has regional offices in Midland, Pittsburgh, and Calgary. For more information, please visit: reveal-energy.com.

Sudhendu Kashikar

Sudhendu.Kashikar@reveal-energy.com

+1.832.529.1895

