Reveal Energy Services Signs First Operator Volume Agreement

With the industry's newest approach to validating a completion design, Reveal Energy Services' fracture maps quantify fracture half-length, height, asymmetry, and azimuth. Solely using a surface pressure gauge that monitors a few stages at a time and a bridge plug, the map data allow operators to analyze hydraulic fracturing effectiveness without downhole tools, downtime, or additional crew.

Arsenal Resources first applied Reveal Energy Services' fracture maps on a number of wells in 2017. A greater understanding of the induced fractures enabled the company to validate its completion designs. Following this initial success, the operator decided that having this information on its 2018 wells would be important.

"We entered into this agreement because we believe Reveal Energy Services' new approach to fracture mapping provides us a cost-effective diagnostic measurement to enhance our 2018 completion operations throughout the year," said Jon Sheldon of Arsenal Resources.

The operator's agreement will be fulfilled by the expanding Reveal Energy Services' team of geoscientists and completion engineers that supervises well data processing, data interpretation, and the fracture geometry report development. The team's increasing expertise is another differentiator of the company's overall pressure-based fracture map technology and five related services that operators have applied on more than 2,500 hydraulic fracturing stages throughout the US.

"We are sincerely appreciative of the confidence and trust Arsenal Resources has placed in our team and technology," said Sudhendu Kashikar, CEO of Reveal Energy Services. "For the Arsenal Resources' executives and completion engineers to believe that we're an important part of their 2018 operations is a considerable vote of confidence, and we couldn't be more pleased to dedicate internal staff members specifically to these ongoing projects."

About Arsenal Resources

Arsenal Resources is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania that is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of natural gas in the Appalachian Basin. Through the strategic employment of select technologies, the company achieves continuous improvement in efficiencies and production results. For more information, please visit: arsenalresources.com.

About Reveal Energy Services

Reveal Energy Services offers simple, accurate, and affordable pressure-based fracture maps that validate the completion design on every well with minimum operational risk and cost. The flagship IMAGE Frac™ pressure-based fracture maps with five services offer unparalleled diagnostic insight into completion design effectiveness and well-spacing decisions. Reveal Energy Services was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of Equinor Technology Ventures in January 2016. The company, which is privately held, is funded by Equinor and Lime Rock Partners. Reveal Energy Services with corporate headquarters in Houston has regional offices in Midland, Pittsburgh, and Calgary. For more information, please visit: reveal-energy.com.

