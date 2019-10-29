Reveal Energy Services Validates More Than 10,000 Hydraulic Fracturing Stages

HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reveal Energy Services announces today the company has validated more than 10,000 hydraulic fracturing stages in the US and Canada with its simple, accurate, affordable pressure-based technology. In a continuing industry era of greater fiscal discipline, the company offers operators immediate, actionable answers that improve completion efficiency, reduce completion cost, and increase unit production. Operators do not need additional wellsite personnel or wellsite equipment while maintaining zipper fracturing efficiency.

Achieving the 10,000 stages milestone fulfills the Equinor vision for Reveal Energy Services, an Equinor spin-out in 2016, to commercialize and further develop IMAGE Frac™ pressure-based fracture maps. Equinor invented IMAGE Frac to satisfy the industry need for a simple, accurate, affordable hydraulic fracture map technology that can be deployed on every well without operational interference.

Since 2016, Reveal Energy Services has been granted several patents, in addition to the exclusively licensed patents from Equinor. Reveal Energy Services works with operators to acquire surface pressure data applying the patented technique. The company's completion scientists and engineers use the patented data processing to create a comprehensive picture of hydraulic fractures to improve returns on capital.

Building on the success of IMAGE Frac, Reveal Energy Services commercialized two new product lines in 2019. In Q1 2019, the company commercialized the FracEYESM frac hit analysis service that categorizes the type and severity of interwell communication. The service enables operators to minimize the effect of frac hits. In Q3 2019, the company launched the DSCVRiSM cloud-based completion evaluation engine that leverages stage- and well-level data from a large number of wells to guide improvements in completion performance.

"We are very appreciative of the industry's acceptance of our technology and making it an integral part of their completion programs," said Sudhendu Kashikar, CEO of Reveal Energy Services. "Going forward, we will continue to support the industry demand for technology that reduces financial risk and increases ROI."

About Reveal Energy Services

Reveal Energy Services offers simple, accurate, affordable pressure-based technology that enables operators to improve completion efficiency, reduce completion cost, and increase unit production. The flagship IMAGE Frac pressure-based fracture maps offer unparalleled fracture measurements providing insight into completion design effectiveness and well-spacing decisions. The FracEYE frac hit analysis service minimizes the effect of frac hits. The DSCVRi cloud-based completion evaluation engine improves completion performance. Reveal Energy Services was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of Equinor in January 2016. The company, which is privately held, is funded by Equinor Technology Ventures and Lime Rock Partners. Reveal Energy Services, with corporate headquarters in Houston, has regional offices in Midland, Pittsburgh, and Calgary. For more information, please visit: reveal-energy.com.

