Reveal Energy Services Wins E&P Special Meritorious Award for Engineering Innovation

The simple, accurate, affordable pressure-based fracture maps are setting a new standard in the oilfield by enabling operators to make informed decisions that validate a completion design on every well with minimal operational risk and cost. The decisions increase pad commercial value, optimize effective reservoir contact, improve cluster spacing, enhance fluid distribution, and reduce nonproductive fluid loss. Each of the decisions, based on robust data analytics, is derived from one of the five services powered by IMAGE Frac technology.

The technology is field-proven in more than 2,500 hydraulic fracturing stages throughout the US. The simple process requires only a bridge plug and pressure gauge, which eliminates additional wellsite crew, downhole tools, and downtime. Now, operators can have up to 10 times the amount of fracture map data in near real time to optimize completions compared with older fracture map technology.

"We are honored that E&P has recognized IMAGE Frac technology, and we want to thank the judges and magazine for this prestigious award," said Sudhendu Kashikar, CEO of Reveal Energy Services. "We also want to thank our customers for their enthusiastic response to our company."

The judges chose the winning technology based on

innovation in concept

suitability as a practical solution to a real oilfield problem

potential for improving efficiency or safety

potential for improving profitability.

The 2018 Special Meritorious Awards for Engineering Innovation were presented at the Offshore Technology Conference today, April 30, in Houston. IMAGE Frac technology and the other award winners are featured in the May issue of E&P.

Reveal Energy Services offers simple, accurate, and affordable fracture maps that validate the completion design on every well with minimum operational risk and cost. The flagship IMAGE Frac pressure-based fracture maps with five services offer unparalleled diagnostic insight into completion design effectiveness and well-spacing decisions. Reveal Energy Services was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of Statoil Technology Invest in January 2016. The company, which is privately held, is funded by Statoil and Lime Rock Partners. Reveal Energy Services has regional offices in Houston, Pittsburgh, Midland, and Calgary. For more information, please visit: reveal-energy.com.

