Reveal Expands Brand Lift Measurement to Canada

Out of Home Campaign Performance Product Expands

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reveal, the pioneer and market leader in Out of Home measurement and attribution, is thrilled to announce the launch of Brand Lift Studies in Canada. Effective immediately, anyone with OOH campaigns running in Canada can now measure the effectiveness of their multi-format campaigns with precision and confidence. Reveal also now offers Footfall attribution studies for OOH campaigns in Canada.

For over a decade, Reveal's OOH division, Mira, has set the standard for advanced advertising measurement in the United States, specializing in incremental net lift studies. By evaluating key marketing outcomes—such as brand awareness, foot traffic, in-app engagements, and web activity—Mira has become an invaluable tool for media buyers, brand marketers, and OOH advertising professionals. With the introduction of Brand Lift Surveys in Canada, Reveal aims to deliver the same trusted insights that have become indispensable to its U.S. clients.

"Our clients have been asking us to provide performance measurement in Canada, and we're happy to roll this out effective immediately," said Jon Frangakis, Reveal's CCO, addressing the growing demand from advertising professionals operating in the region. "We believe this will empower Canadian marketers to better understand the impact of their campaigns and make data-driven decisions."

"As pioneers in the field, Reveal is a trusted measurement partner in the US," said Ari Buchalter, CEO at Place Exchange. "We're excited to see them bring their expertise and innovation to the Canadian market so that our clients who do business there can lean on their trusted results the same way they do in the US."

Reveal's Mira was the first to measure multi-format campaigns, offering marketers a comprehensive view of their advertising effectiveness across multiple formats and channels. The company currently runs over 150 studies per month, reinforcing its leadership and expertise in measuring campaign performance.

For Canadian brands eager to explore these benefits, Brand Lift Surveys represent a critical tool to assess their marketing efforts in real-time, providing clarity and actionable insights in their quest to drive meaningful engagement and outcomes. With Mira's proven track record in the U.S. market, Canadian advertisers can trust that these studies will provide valuable and reliable data to inform their future strategies.

Furthermore, as the advertising landscape continues to evolve rapidly, Reveal is committed to staying at the forefront of innovation and technology. The company's advanced measurement techniques allow for real-time optimization of campaigns, ensuring maximum impact and efficiency for brands and agencies alike.

In addition to its industry-leading measurement capabilities, Reveal also offers its user-friendly platform, the Mira Console, for clients to create, manage, and review their performance measurement studies. This streamlined approach allows for easy navigation and understanding of complex data sets, enabling efficient decision-making processes. The Mira Console is available as a self-service or managed service, and can additionally be integrated with enterprise systems via an API.

The launch of these services in Canada represents a significant milestone in Reveal's global expansion strategy.

About Reveal

Reveal is the leading provider of Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising campaign performance measurement. Mira Studies from Reveal were the first to measure OOH advertising's impact on foot traffic, in-app purchases, and web-based activity (and since expanded to include brand awareness). Reveal has expertise in measuring all types of OOH including static, programmatic, place based, and moving. The company is based in Raleigh, NC and New York, NY. For more information, please visit www.revealmobile.com.

