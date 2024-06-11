Reveal HealthTech Joins with Leading AI Consultancy to Expand Offerings

The combined team will support Reveal's mission to unleash the full potential of AI technology for healthcare and life sciences organizations

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reveal HealthTech , a leading data, AI and engineering services firm focused on healthcare and life sciences, announced today a combination with Manifold 's AI consulting division to dramatically expand its generative AI offerings. Manifold's consultancy division includes a team of AI and full-stack engineers, designers, and program managers with expertise in building AI solutions for global healthcare brands. The combined team will enable Reveal to respond to growing interest in custom generative AI solutions from organizations within the healthcare and life sciences space.

"Reveal's mission is to improve patient outcomes by helping healthcare organizations better leverage the right technologies. AI is playing an increasingly important role in this work," said Sanchit Mullick, CEO & Co-Founder of Reveal. "The Manifold consulting team's experience in building cutting-edge AI solutions complements Reveal's deep domain expertise. Together, we have an expanded capacity to solve real-world problems using AI."

Reveal partners with leading healthcare organizations to tackle their biggest challenges using specialized technology solutions, offering engineering, clinical, and strategic support. In August 2023, the company announced a collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center to advance the use of technology in oncology research and drive enhanced patient engagement.

"Reveal's expertise has been invaluable to us, and we see tremendous promise in our work together moving forward. The role of AI in healthcare is increasingly important, and we are excited to continue our partnership with Reveal to drive innovation in the industry, provide patients and clinicians with more personalized solutions, and prevent and cure more cancer," said Dr. Corinne Leach, Director of Digital Innovation, Moffitt Cancer Center.

"We're at a pivotal point in healthcare," said Sunil Wadhwani, Investor in Reveal and Chairman of the Board. "AI has opened our eyes to what is possible with a healthcare system that works for everyone, one that operates faster and more efficiently. Reveal has raised the bar in designing and implementing AI tools that demonstrate the technology's limitless potential to improve the patient experience and drive better outcomes."

Launched in early 2023, Reveal secured $4 million in seed funding from W Health Ventures to bring specialized engineering services to health organizations across the country. The combination of the two groups follows Manifold's recent announcement that it had secured $15M in Series A funding to scale its AI-powered clinical research platform.

"Reveal is a great fit for our AI consulting team," said Vinay Seth Mohta, CEO & Co-Founder of Manifold. "Together, the combined team will be able to build on our long history of client impact with AI solutions and contribute to leveraging AI across the healthcare system."

Reveal HealthTech is a specialized technology services firm that partners with healthcare and lifesciences organizations to tackle their biggest challenges. Our mission is to unleash the full potential of healthcare technology for our clients by prioritizing trust, agility, and expertise. We aspire to delight our customers by bringing together clinical perspective and engineering excellence to create meaningful healthcare products and platforms. To learn more, visit www.revealhealthtech.com or contact [email protected] .

