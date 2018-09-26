Reveal Radiant Skin with Superstar Eye Care Collection by Luxury Brand Forever Flawless

Lifestyle choices and everyday stress are at the root of most of the visible signs of aging, from wrinkles to crow's feet, dark circles, hyperpigmentation, puffiness, and under-eye bags. The skin around the eyes is particularly susceptible to the aging process — it's very thin and lacks essential elements such as fat and muscle tissue, which provide strength and support. The Forever Flawless Eye Care Collection complements skincare regimens with two high-quality eye care products that fight premature aging and restore a youthful appearance of the under-eye skin after the very first application.

The Forever Flawless Diamond Infused Eye Serum harnesses the exfoliating properties of extra-fine natural diamond powder to effectively remove the buildup of impurities and dead skin cells on the surface of the skin, which in turn facilitates the absorption of essential nutrients and minerals. The indulgently silky formula is enriched with alpha-hydroxy acids to smooth out the appearance of wrinkles and restore firmness, radiance, and softness. A unique blend of plant extracts, including aloe vera, ginkgo biloba, and white tea, provides exceptional nourishment.

The Forever Flawless Eye Care Collection also includes the Diamond Infused Eye Cream — a sumptuously rich formula that provides long-lasting hydration for all skin types. The eye cream contains a proprietary blend of plant- and vitamin-derived ingredients that replenish the skin's moisture levels, leaving it supremely hydrated and silky smooth from the inside out. The addition of hydrolyzed wheat protein strengthens the delicate skin around the eyes.

The Forever Flawless Eye Care Collection is designed as a two-step system that effectively addresses all aging signs.

All Forever Flawless products are developed in certified US-based laboratories under very strict manufacturing practices. All Forever Flawless products are produced without parabens. The company implements a stringent animal cruelty policy and does not conduct, commission, or pay for any test on animals.

The eye care series is available online on the Forever Flawless website at www.foreverflawless.com/eye-care. For more information, please visit www.foreverflawless.com or the company's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/foreverflawlesscosmetics.

