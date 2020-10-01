Reveal Reimagines the eDiscovery User Experience in Version 10

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reveal, a global eDiscovery technology company, today announced the release of Version 10 and its new user interface. The redesigned application provides enhanced functionality and optimized workflows across the entire AI-powered eDiscovery platform.

"Version 10 marks the latest milestone in our mission to deliver efficiency and speed-to-value for our customers," said Wendell Jisa, CEO of Reveal. "We modernized and redesigned the platform to enable our customers to spend less time navigating the tool and more time achieving results."

The new version is available now, across all deployment models: including cloud, on-premise and mobile appliances.

An industry-first, Reveal's 'dark mode' interface setting was introduced to reduce eye strain and maximize productivity while saving screen energy. In 'dark mode', the system uses a darker color palette for all views, menus, and controls, and uses more vibrancy to make foreground content stand out against the darker background.

Search functionality was completely restructured providing a more intuitive experience. Users can now target searches across document text, metadata text or a combination, meaning more flexibility and accurate results. Predictive search was introduced to easily add key data points and dynamically add those fields to search queries.

"BRG has been offering the Reveal platform to our clients with great success and feedback," said Alex Jacobs, Director at Berkeley Research Group. "We are very excited about the v10 features being released; built-in image detection and labeling, audio-video transcription, foreign language translation and seamless AI integration; because an already fast and efficient review platform is getting even better."

The AI-powered platform added transcription capabilities for audio and video files to easily search files without opening them.

New image detection technology uses machine learning to identify and apply labels to images to facilitate search and filter without looking at every image.

About Reveal Data Corporation

Reveal is the only eDiscovery platform powered by artificial intelligence. As a cloud-based software provider, Reveal offers the full range of processing, early case assessment, review and artificial intelligence capabilities. Reveal clients include law firms, Fortune 500 companies, legal service providers, government agencies and financial institutions in more than 40 countries across five continents. Featuring deployment options in the cloud or on-premise, an intuitive user design, multilingual user interfaces and the automatic detection of more than 160 languages, Reveal accelerates legal review, saving users time and money. For more information, visit http://www.revealdata.com.

