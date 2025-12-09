Reveal Technology Launches Defense Tech Testing Series "BattleLab" on VET Tv

The first-of-its-kind training environment puts cutting-edge defense systems through their paces in combat scenarios that mirror actual battlefield conditions. The series is hosted by Garrett Smith, CEO of Reveal Technology and Marine combat veteran, alongside co-hosts Phil Divinski and Jerad Watlington, both Army Special Operations veterans with more than 20 years of service and founders of Jeddoc.

"In the battles of tomorrow, the team that adapts first wins," said Garrett Smith, CEO of veteran-founded defense company Reveal Technology. "The pace of technological change on the battlefield has never been faster, but the procurement process and the way units experiment with new tactics can't keep up. If we're not testing and adapting in training, we'll pay for it later."

BattleLab uses force-on-force, live-fire, and non-permissive environment simulations to pressure-test cutting-edge defense technology, including Reveal's Farsight (geospatial intelligence) and Identifi (mobile biometrics) platforms. Each cycle is structured around a scoring rubric that gamifies performance, allowing every tactic, tool, and team to be measured consistently across scenarios.

"There's no field manual for how we integrate a lot of these new technologies," said Phil Divinski, CEO of Jeddoc. "BattleLab is where we figure that out by defining an operational objective, replicating the operational environment, and iterating. Mission success determines whether a tactic, technique, or technology is effective."

BattleLab process is being fully documented to accelerate learning and increase transparency. Veteran-owned studio VET Tv is producing the documentation as a serialized program, giving viewers an unfiltered look at the scenarios, failures, and breakthroughs shaping the future of warfare.

The inaugural season features three combat scenarios:

Episode 1: Strong Point – Two teams battle for physical control of a vital village building, pitting an entrenched defensive force against an assaulting team starting from outside the village.

– Two teams battle for physical control of a vital village building, pitting an entrenched defensive force against an assaulting team starting from outside the village. Episode 2: Contested Exfil – High stakes race where one team, starting from inside a building, attempts to reach their designated pick-up site before the opposing team, assaulting from outside the village, can eliminate them.

– High stakes race where one team, starting from inside a building, attempts to reach their designated pick-up site before the opposing team, assaulting from outside the village, can eliminate them. Episode 3: Organic Strike – One team must quickly camouflage and physically protect their communications link within a village against another team's objective of finding and destroying it using drone strikes.

"VET Tv is proud to produce BattleLab," said John Acevedo, CEO of VET Tv. "This isn't just compelling television. What Reveal and Jeddoc are doing here is genuinely groundbreaking: bringing tactical training and defense technology integration into the 21st century. We're honored to help tell this story with the authenticity and realism it deserves."

BattleLab will premiere as a serialized program on VET Tv beginning December 9, 2025. New seasons will roll out quarterly, capturing every iteration of tactics, technology, and lessons learned as the BattleLab evolves.

For more information and episode access visit: https://www.veterantv.tv/battle-lab

About Reveal Technology, Inc.

Reveal Technology is a veteran-founded defense technology company building the ecosystem for autonomy at the tactical edge. Founded by former U.S. Marine Corps officers and Stanford technologists, Reveal delivers offline intelligence platforms that work when connectivity doesn't, enabling real-time decision-making in contested environments. The company's flagship products, Farsight (geospatial intelligence) and Identifi (mobile biometrics), are deployed across U.S. Army, Special Operations Command, Marine Corps, and international forces. Based in Bozeman, Montana, with a team that is 50% active military and veterans, Reveal Technology is dedicated to providing warfighters with mission-critical tools that work offline, under fire, and in real time.

ABOUT VET Tv

VET Tv is a veteran-owned and veteran-operated studio and streaming service dedicated to capturing the authentic military experience through film and entertainment. The producing team for BattleLab consists of former infantrymen who bring unmatched realism and credibility to the series.

About Jeddoc LLC

Jeddoc is a multi-disciplinary team of tactical practitioners with decades of experience in military operations, partner operations, sensitive activities, and employing technology to solve defense and security problems. Jeddoc specializes in combining tech stacks with small unit tactics to provide novel security solutions.

SOURCE Reveal Technology, Inc.