Reveald Welcomes Simon Hunt as Chief Product Officer, Reinforcing Commitment to Effective Cybersecurity Solutions

News provided by

Reveald

25 Jul, 2023, 11:27 ET

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reveald, a leading provider of cybersecurity services and exposure management solutions, is elated to announce the appointment of Simon Hunt as Chief Product Officer. In this strategic role, Hunt will drive product innovation and further enhance Reveald's capabilities in delivering effective cybersecurity solutions to its partners and customers.

Continue Reading
Simon Hunt joins Reveald as Chief Product Officer.
Simon Hunt joins Reveald as Chief Product Officer.

Hunt is respected across the cybersecurity industry, sharing his insight and guidance in board and advisory roles for cybersecurity product and education companies. A prolific inventor, he holds a number of patents across diverse cybersecurity domains such as encryption, authentication, networking, and virtualization, as well as smart materials, cellular communications, automotive and drones. As an entrepreneur and technologist, he was a founder of SafeBoot, which was acquired by McAfee for $350 million in 2007, the leader of McAfee's smart home security initiative, the sponsor of McAfee's inventor community, and an Intel/McAfee global CTO. As a business leader Hunt has filled key roles at McAfee, Intel, and MasterCard—where he lead the fraud, standards and cybersecurity risk divisions, enabling the global Mastercard banking ecosystem with quantified cyber risk measurements and delivering innovative new digital and physical security measures for credit cards and transactions to prevent organized criminal fraud, as well as creating Mastercard's graduate cybersecurity recruitment program.

"Joining Reveald is a natural continuation of my personal mission to make cybersecurity more accessible and to help companies of all sizes defend themselves effectively from cybercriminals," commented Simon Hunt on his new role. "I look forward to bringing effective risk prioritization powered by meaningful AI-assisted intelligence to the many Reveald partners and customers."

Hunt's extensive knowledge of the industry and focus on risk prioritization will play a vital role in further enhancing Reveald's offerings. He recognizes the challenges faced by cybersecurity professionals in dealing with overwhelming amounts of information and the need for effective prioritization.

The appointment of Hunt as Chief Product Officer will further strengthen Reveald as a leader in the cybersecurity industry and enable the company to provide innovative solutions that address the evolving cyber threat landscape.

"We are thrilled to welcome Simon Hunt to the Reveald team as Chief Product Officer. His deep understanding of the industry, combined with his commitment to proactive defense and effective risk reduction, aligns perfectly with our mission. We look forward to his contributions as we continue to empower our customers to achieve a robust cybersecurity posture," said Dan Singer, CEO of Reveald.

Simon Hunt's appointment is effective immediately, and he will be instrumental in shaping Reveald's product roadmap and driving the company's vision of delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions.

About Reveald
Reveald guides organizations along their journey from reactive to proactive defense. Reveald's AI-driven Epiphany Intelligence Platform™ empowers security teams to break free from existing reactive processes by leveraging Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), supported by the expertise to guide them on every step of the journey. Known for its innovative and proactive approach to cyber threats, the company is powered by a client-first approach, prioritizing risk mitigation and operational efficiency. To learn more, visit the website.

Contact:
Sabrena Gartland
[email protected]

SOURCE Reveald

Also from this source

Reveald Merges with Epiphany Systems to Usher in a New Era of Predictive Security Operations

Gary Benveniste of Reveald, Inc. Honored as a 2023 CRN Channel Chief

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.