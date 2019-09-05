Revealed: Porsche Taycan Turbo hits the road for the first time

After a distance of 250 miles, and with 39 miles of remaining range, the Taycan stopped once for a top up charge, using one of the Electrify America charging stations located at Bloomsburg, PA. After a brief charge, which brought the battery up from 14 percent to 85 percent, taking 24 minutes, the remaining 158-mile journey took the Taycan into New York City for the first time.

Stefan Weckbach, Vice President Product Line, Taycan, joined the trip in its final stages: "It's fantastic to see the Taycan take to the road in its final form for the first time, and to demonstrate its ability to cover big miles in complete comfort. Of course, many owners will use their Taycan the way a Porsche is designed to be used - to be driven hard. The car is more than up to this challenge. At the moment, this is the one and only Taycan undisguised and on the road in the US. I can't wait for it to reach customers' hands and for many more to hit the roads around the world."

The Taycan was revealed simultaneously on three continents yesterday and marks a new stage in Porsche's electrification program.

