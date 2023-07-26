Revealing the Science Winning the IPM Award at Oracle Park

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, Feb. 23, the California Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR) recognized Oracle Park for their innovation and commitment to progressive field maintenance at the department's annual Integrated Pest Management Achievement Awards ceremony.

Oracle Park is the first sports field to be recognized by the State of California with an Integrated Pest Management Achievement Award. The PRM biological nutrition program focuses on improving soil health to support high-quality, high-performance turf and to minimize and prevent turf pest problems.

The Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Achievement Awards celebrate organizations and individuals who implement IPM in California. IPM approaches soil health with a long-term mindset to avoid both toxicity and pests. Recipients are judged based on research and overall impact of research findings on IPM.

Performance Resource Management (PRM) is the primary component for Oracle Park's state recognized weed management initiative. The PRM biological nutrition program focuses on improving soil health to support high-quality, high-performance turf and to minimize and prevent turf pest problems. Innovative technologies such as drones, autonomous mowers, soil sensors and a sub air system are also used to control soil conditions.

"Building on the foundation of effective integrated pest management approaches in urban and agricultural environments is critical to accelerating a statewide transition to sustainable practices," said Julie Henderson in DPR's press release. "The awardees we are recognizing are leaders in the advancement of new tools and practices and expanding adoption of integrated pest management. They are valuable stewards of our state's natural resources and an inspiration to future generations."

For managing weeds with IPM, prioritizing sustainability, field aesthetics and athletic safety

Award winner: Oracle Park

Oracle Park, located in San Francisco , is home of the San Francisco Giants. When caring for a Major League Baseball (MLB) field, managers typically have a low threshold for turf weeds to avoid player injury and to maintain the aesthetic quality of the field. Oracle Park invests in a unique sustainability-centered turf management approach with novel and innovative practices for weed management. Oracle Park's unique sustainability-centered approach is a cutting-edge, first-of-its-kind IPM model for turf management at MLB ballparks. Contact: Greg Elliott .

Additional Resources:

California's DPR Announcement : https://www.cdpr.ca.gov/docs/pressrls/2023/022123.htm

Oracle Park's Winner Spotlight Video: https://youtu.be/-c9DokF1vsI

Full Ceremony Video: https://youtu.be/0qhHmI4RMbQ

About Performance Resource Management:

Performance Resource Management (PRM) is a service-based biological soil restoration and management company that works with farms, golf courses, and professional sports fields. Our process begins with a thorough evaluation of the soil. We perform a complete physical, chemical, and biological analysis of the soil. From there, we design our solution and present our customer with a service contract. Results of improving and maintaining soil health include lower operating costs (water, chemicals, power) and increased revenue (increased yield, events hosted, rounds played). Our customers realize a sustained economic advantage and positive environmental impact of adopting PRM's solution, year after year.

