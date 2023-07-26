Revealing the Science Winning the IPM Award at Oracle Park

News provided by

Performance Resource Management

26 Jul, 2023, 12:48 ET

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, Feb. 23, the California Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR) recognized Oracle Park for their innovation and commitment to progressive field maintenance at the department's annual Integrated Pest Management Achievement Awards ceremony.

Continue Reading
Oracle Park is the first sports field to be recognized by the State of California with an Integrated Pest Management Achievement Award. The PRM biological nutrition program focuses on improving soil health to support high-quality, high-performance turf and to minimize and prevent turf pest problems.
Oracle Park is the first sports field to be recognized by the State of California with an Integrated Pest Management Achievement Award. The PRM biological nutrition program focuses on improving soil health to support high-quality, high-performance turf and to minimize and prevent turf pest problems.

The Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Achievement Awards celebrate organizations and individuals who implement IPM in California. IPM approaches soil health with a long-term mindset to avoid both toxicity and pests. Recipients are judged based on research and overall impact of research findings on IPM.

Performance Resource Management (PRM) is the primary component for Oracle Park's state recognized weed management initiative. The PRM biological nutrition program focuses on improving soil health to support high-quality, high-performance turf and to minimize and prevent turf pest problems. Innovative technologies such as drones, autonomous mowers, soil sensors and a sub air system are also used to control soil conditions.

"Building on the foundation of effective integrated pest management approaches in urban and agricultural environments is critical to accelerating a statewide transition to sustainable practices," said Julie Henderson in DPR's press release. "The awardees we are recognizing are leaders in the advancement of new tools and practices and expanding adoption of integrated pest management. They are valuable stewards of our state's natural resources and an inspiration to future generations."

For managing weeds with IPM, prioritizing sustainability, field aesthetics and athletic safety

  • Award winner: Oracle Park
    Oracle Park, located in San Francisco, is home of the San Francisco Giants. When caring for a Major League Baseball (MLB) field, managers typically have a low threshold for turf weeds to avoid player injury and to maintain the aesthetic quality of the field. Oracle Park invests in a unique sustainability-centered turf management approach with novel and innovative practices for weed management. Oracle Park's unique sustainability-centered approach is a cutting-edge, first-of-its-kind IPM model for turf management at MLB ballparks. Contact: Greg Elliott.

Oracle Park is the first sports field to be recognized by the State of California with an Integrated Pest Management Achievement Award.

Learn more about the fiscal and social return on investment that adopting cutting-edge IPM strategies can provide for your company. If you are interested in learning more about IPM initiatives for your company, reach out to PRM for your custom baseline soil assessment.

Additional Resources:
California's DPR Announcement : https://www.cdpr.ca.gov/docs/pressrls/2023/022123.htm
Oracle Park's Winner Spotlight Video: https://youtu.be/-c9DokF1vsI
Full Ceremony Video: https://youtu.be/0qhHmI4RMbQ

About Performance Resource Management:

Performance Resource Management (PRM) is a service-based biological soil restoration and management company that works with farms, golf courses, and professional sports fields. Our process begins with a thorough evaluation of the soil. We perform a complete physical, chemical, and biological analysis of the soil. From there, we design our solution and present our customer with a service contract. Results of improving and maintaining soil health include lower operating costs (water, chemicals, power) and increased revenue (increased yield, events hosted, rounds played). Our customers realize a sustained economic advantage and positive environmental impact of adopting PRM's solution, year after year.

SOURCE Performance Resource Management

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.