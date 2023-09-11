RevealSecurity Named SINET16 Innovator

TrackerIQ enables fast detection and response to the abuse and misuse of trusted identities in enterprise applications

RAMAT GAN, Israel, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RevealSecurity, a leader in application detection and response, today announced it has been named a SINET16 Innovator Award winner for 2023. The annual SINET16 awards recognize the most innovative and compelling technologies that address cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities.

RevealSecurity was selected from a pool of 195 applications from 13 countries. Applicants were evaluated in a series of two rounds by the SINET Judging Committee composed of 115 private and government security professionals including leading risk executives, experts in government intelligence and defense agencies, venture capitalists, and investment bankers.

Detecting attacks leveraging trusted identities is one of the biggest problems facing security teams today. Whether it's external attackers using stolen credentials, internal users, partners and suppliers, or even APIs – security teams are struggling to correctly identify malicious behavior post authentication. This challenge is exacerbated as traditional rules-based detection and response systems require significant resources to onboard and maintain, and result in a large number of false positives.

An Innovative Approach to Application Detection and Response

RevealSecurity has developed a unique and innovative approach to application detection and response, with its flagship product, TrackerIQ. TrackerIQ is the only solution to be built on patented User Journey Analytics to provide accurate behavior-based user analytics without requiring rules. This enables organizations to cost effectively detect, alert and quickly respond to the abuse and misuse of trusted identities. TrackerIQ effectively defends any enterprise application from insider threats, whether malicious, accidental, or credential compromise, effectively reducing TCO, Mean Time to Detection (MTTD) and preventing data loss.

"Winning the coveted SINET16 Innovator Award is a great honor," said Doron Hendler, CEO of RevealSecurity. "It is especially gratifying to be recognized for our innovative approach to application detection and response by such a great organization like SINET and an esteemed panel of judges that represent the top risk executives and experts in the cybersecurity industry."

"Congratulations to RevealSecurity for being selected as one of this year's SINET16 Innovators," said Robert D. Rodriguez, Chairman of SINET. "We are proud to play a role in accelerating innovation into a global marketplace by increasing awareness of value-add companies."

About RevealSecurity

RevealSecurity is the only company that delivers accurate behavior-based user analytics without rules, enabling organizations to cost effectively detect, alert and quickly respond to the abuse and misuse of trusted identities operating inside and across the mission-critical applications that drive their business. For more information go to www.revael.security

