Revecore Earns Top Score for Complex Claims Services in Annual Best in KLAS Software & Services Report

Revecore, the leading provider of revenue integrity and complex claims solutions for hospitals, today announced their award for Best In KLAS in the Complex Claims segment in the 2021:Best in KLAS Software & Services Report. The annual Best In KLAS awards are based solely on feedback gathered from interviews with hospital leaders from across the country. Revecore was ranked the number one solution for complex claims with an overall score of 96.1.

Best in KLAS awards reflect excellence in customer service, value and performance. Healthcare vendors that achieve this recognition are known to drive better outcomes for hospitals. A standout percentage of interviewed Revecore clients say the firm's services have substantially increased the organization's cash flow/revenue.

"KLAS' impartial role of assessing the complex claims segment is vital to revenue cycle leaders who are searching for the best solution," said Mark Talley, CEO of Revecore. "We are honored to be recognized as number one for our performance, value and loyal partnerships. The invaluable perspective we gain from client feedback enables us to better anticipate their needs, make improvements where necessary, and deliver on our promises every day. Listening to their voice helps us forge even stronger relationships."

The Best in KLAS report included the following insights:

Of the six vendors evaluated for Complex Claims services, the segment average was 88.6. Revecore scored 96.1





Revecore received the highest performance scores across all customer experience metrics: A+ Loyalty, A Operations, A Services, A Relationships, A Value





The full report, 2021 Best in KLAS: Software & Services , is available from KLAS Research.

Revecore offers hospitals and health systems over two decades of complex claims solutions. By combining the right people, technology and experience, we simplify the claims process and get hospitals paid more efficiently and completely.

According to KLAS President Adam Gale, "Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS. They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry. The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of "Best in KLAS" should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors."

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit www.KLASresearch.com.

About Revecore

Revecore, through its best-in-class companies BLS|Revecore and MRA|Revecore, is the definitive source for revenue recovery solutions for underpayments and denial prevention and complex claims reimbursement solutions for motor vehicle accident, workers' compensation and Veterans Affairs claims. Revecore offers hospitals and health systems over two decades of unrivaled technology and expert insight into the most challenging areas of revenue cycle to ensure they are appropriately reimbursed for the care they provide. In addition to being #1 Ranked in Complex Claims by KLAS, Revecore holds the distinguished HFMA Peer Review Status for underpayment recovery and complex claims solutions. For more information, please visit www.revecore.com, www.bls.revecore.com and www.mra.revecore.com.

