Revecore Expands to Cincinnati with the BLS|Revecore Service Delivery & Innovation Center

FRANKLIN, Tenn. and CINCINNATI, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Revecore, the leader in specialized revenue cycle management solutions for hospitals, today announced the opening of a new office in Cincinnati, Ohio. The flagship office, labeled as the BLS|Revecore Service Delivery & Innovation Center provides additional capacity to accommodate an increased workforce to further support the company's growing customer base.

"Over the past two years our underpayment review and denial prevention business has seen tremendous growth. The new BLS|Revecore Service Delivery & Innovation Center (The BLS Innovation Center) is a dynamic and collaborative workplace in a vibrant city that will enable us to attract new associates from an even larger candidate pool," said Mark Talley, CEO of Revecore. "This is an exciting time for our business. With easy access to downtown Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, this office strengthens Revecore's footprint in the region, maintaining close proximity to our other offices and many key customers while allowing us to better meet the growing demand for our revenue recovery services."

The new space comprises more than 18,000 square feet, occupying the entire eighth floor of One Gateway Place and will accommodate over 100 BLS|Revecore associates. The new location will include service delivery operations for Revecore's underpayment review and denial prevention teams. In addition, this new facility will become the hub for the company's application development, data science, and enterprise technology capabilities which will all be brought together under one roof in this new, state-of-the-art workspace.

"The BLS Innovation Center delivers an optimal work environment for ideation, problem solving, and collaboration. Not only do we believe the environment will foster more robust and innovative thinking, but we are also confident it will enhance individual focus and productivity," said Matthew Considine, Chief Operating Officer of Revecore. "We meticulously designed this space from a blank shell and left no detail to spare. We've incorporated flexible, open workspaces with high quality ergonomics, including sit-stand desks, so our associates can easily, comfortably, and actively engage with each other as we do our work. Indeed, it is through the act of delivery of services to our clients that we become smarter and better at what we do, and it is how we drive the constant enhancement of our technology. Rather than seeing ourselves, like many others do, as a technology-enabled services company, we prefer to think of ourselves as a services-enabled technology company. It is the delivery of our services to our clients (and the insights we gain through that process) that leads to better technology that is used in our work to drive better results – and so the cycle continues. "

"We are excited to be part of the Cincinnati community," said Bob Stevens, Executive Chairman of BLS|Revecore. "BLS|Revecore is a highly innovative company operationally and through technology and knowledge creation. We are committed to helping our clients, our employees, and our communities thrive. Our investment in Cincinnati builds upon our commitment in attracting and developing a skilled workforce to support our clients and the next chapter of our growth."

The company, which was founded in 1996, currently employs 500 people and provides services to more than 200 hospitals across the US, including several major Ohio health systems.

About BLS|Revecore

BLS|Revecore provides specialized revenue recovery solutions focused on underpayments and denial prevention services. The company utilizes proprietary technology and a highly skilled team of billing and coding experts to identify and recover additional revenue for hospitals and health systems throughout the U.S. In addition, BLS|Revecore provides its clients with ongoing information in order to improve revenue cycle processes and payer contracts, and increase future reimbursement. BLS|Revecore was founded in 1996 and is based in Crescent Springs, Kentucky. For more information, please visit www.bls.revecore.com.

About Revecore

Revecore, through its best-in-class companies BLS|Revecore and MRA|Revecore, is the definitive source for revenue recovery solutions for underpayments and denial prevention and complex claims reimbursement solutions for motor vehicle accident and workers' compensation claims. Revecore offers hospital and health systems over two decades of unrivaled technology and expert insight into the most challenging areas of revenue cycle to ensure they are appropriately reimbursed for the care they provide. For more information, please visit www.revecore.com, www.bls.revecore.com and www.mra.revecore.com.

