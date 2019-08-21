Revegy Named 'Hot Vendor' in Customer Revenue Optimization by Aragon Research

ATLANTA, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Revegy, a leading provider of customer revenue optimization technology, announced today that it has been named a "Hot Vendor" in Customer Revenue Optimization1 by Aragon Research, Inc. Aragon Research's Hot Vendors Report identifies vendors with interesting, cutting-edge products, services or technologies in the customer revenue optimization market.

Revegy provides a premier platform for Key Account Management and focuses on helping companies optimize revenue growth plans for their most valuable customers. Revegy's platform provides visualization into key accounts and the relationships, customer needs, solutions and opportunities that drive business value.

"More than ever, sales organizations are looking for increased visibility into the relationship and priorities of their key accounts to better understand client needs and strategic goals," said Mark Kopcha, CEO for Revegy. "Our platforms provide this insight for Account and Opportunity Planning, improving sales team and management visibility into accounts. We believe our inclusion in Aragon's Hot Vendor report confirms our continued innovation and success in the Customer Revenue Optimization sector."

Required Disclaimer: Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

About Revegy

Revegy, a leading sales platform for key account revenue optimization, enables companies to visualize what's going on inside their largest accounts by mapping people, priorities and progress. Closing the gap between CRM and sales methodology programs, Revegy provides powerful visual solutions for account, opportunity and portfolio planning. Founded in 2005, Revegy helps sales teams navigate the maze of changing relationships, competing interests and corporate politics that accompany large accounts. The only agnostic platform of its kind, Revegy is designed to work with any CRM and any sales methodology. More than 30,000 users around the world rely on Revegy to manage nearly $25 billion in revenue. For more information, and to see the way to win, visit revegy.com or follow the company via Twitter and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT

Elizabeth Lubben

Trevelino/Keller

404.214.0722 x118

elubben@trevelinokeller.com

1 Aragon Research "Hot Vendors in Customer Revenue Optimization, 2019" by Jim Lundy and Samra Anees, August 2019.

