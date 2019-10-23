Revegy Reimagines Collaboration and Whitespace Mapping

ATLANTA, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Revegy, the enterprise account planning platform for revenue optimization, rolled out two new features in its Fall Release: Whitespace+ and Contacts+.

Whitespace+

See the optimal path to revenue in key accounts.

Revegy reimagines whitespace mapping with its new Whitespace+ package. Whitespace+ aggregates data from across the account plan and summarizes it at a decision-making level. Both qualitative and quantitative information is delivered in a visually appealing way on the Revegy platform.

Enhancements of whitespace planning include:

A robust supporting tool kit that adapts to users' evolving needs for identifying new up-sell opportunities

Pre-created visualizations

Multiple layouts to see the data represented in different ways

Renewal information to help manage timelines and prioritize tasks

The ability to leverage information from several sources within the platform to populate a customized, up-to-date whitespace map

By providing clarity within key accounts, Whitespace+ makes cross-selling and up-selling easier by showing users business unit product penetration, competitors in play, and future potential.

"There isn't any other technology in the market that helps you see the optimal path to revenue in your enterprise accounts the way Whitespace+ can," says Revegy CEO Mark Kopcha. "We understand that the key to success is growing the 20% of accounts responsible for 80% of revenue. Being able to see where future opportunities lie in key accounts is absolutely essential to achieving revenue goals."

Contacts+

Assess the strength of relationships through email interaction activity.

The all-new Contacts+ package boosts Revegy's relationship management capability through an integration with Outlook 365.

Contacts+ looks at a combination of email and meeting activities to help companies understand and quantify the strength of their relationships. Measuring the volume of incoming email correspondence, for example, can validate a positive impression that a sales rep has reported or provide a point of transparency to prompt an account plan review.

The Contacts+ package also offers collaborative features that help sales teams make connections faster. Using Contacts+ data, users can identify colleagues with more established relationships and request valuable introductions to targeted key stakeholders.

"Contacts+ is a unique intelligence feature that allows users to assess their client relationships and make faster, more strategic connections," explains Anne Kimsey, VP of Product Management. "This product promises to help our customers connect the dots in their relationship maps, increasing productivity and driving revenue growth."

For more information, visit Revegy at www.revegy.com or follow on LinkedIn.

About Revegy

Revegy, a leading sales platform for key account revenue optimization, enables companies to visualize what's going on inside their largest accounts by mapping people, priorities and progress. The only agnostic platform of its kind, Revegy is designed to work with any CRM and any sales methodology. More than 30,000 users around the world rely on Revegy to manage nearly $25 billion in revenue.

