Revegy's 2018 Year in Review Signals Strong Outlook for 2019

ATLANTA, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Revegy Incorporated, a leading provider of account planning technology, announces highlights from its 2018 fiscal year, which ended December 31, 2018, including net growth, industry honors and executive hires.

Founded in 2005, Revegy more than doubled net new customers from 2017 for its SaaS-based subscriptions. The company signed 19 net-new clients in 2018, including its first accounts in the manufacturing and financial services industries.

"Organizations today are focused on strategically maintaining and growing revenue within key accounts, and Revegy is a critical tool to help large, global enterprises ensure their accounts are healthy and achieving the desired results," said Revegy CEO Mark Kopcha. "Without detailed account visibility, upsell revenue opportunities remain undiscovered and revenue numbers are missed. Revegy helps you see the way to win."

This year, Revegy welcomed two new hires to the executive team to support the company and its growth:

John Ellis , VP of Customer Experience, brings more than 20 years of professional services, support and customer optimization experience that spans the entire customer success life cycle.

, VP of Customer Experience, brings more than 20 years of professional services, support and customer optimization experience that spans the entire customer success life cycle. As VP of Marketing, Talibah Mbonisi has over 15 years experience driving demand generation strategy and execution and marketing operations in B2B technology organizations.

The hires round out a year where total staff at Revegy grew by 50 percent.

Revegy was named a Top Sales Tool of 2018 by Smart Selling Tools and was also included in SellingPower Magazine's Top 15 Sales Enablement Vendors of 2019. In addition, Sales Hacker added Revegy to its 2018 Best Sales Tools list.

"We begin 2019 with the right team in place to set and achieve aggressive growth goals at Revegy," said Kopcha. "And more importantly, we have the right people on board to expand our offerings into new industries and regions including EMEA. While we are growing, expanding and thriving as an organization, our focus on customer success will never waiver. Our people and innovative technology helps customers achieve their objectives which fuels our growth."

About Revegy

Revegy, a leading sales platform for key account planning, enables companies to visualize what's going on inside their largest accounts by mapping people, priorities and progress. Closing the gap between CRM and sales methodology programs, Revegy provides powerful visual solutions for account, opportunity and portfolio planning. Founded in 2005, Revegy helps sales teams navigate the maze of changing relationships, competing interests and corporate politics that accompany large accounts. The only agnostic platform of its kind, Revegy is designed to work with any CRM and any sales methodology. More than 30,000 users around the world rely on Revegy to manage nearly $25 billion in revenue. For more information, and to see the way to win, visit revegy.com or follow the company via Twitter and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT

Heather Graham

Trevelino/Keller

404.214.0722 x103

hgraham@trevelinokeller.com

SOURCE Revegy Incorporated

Related Links

https://www.revegy.com

