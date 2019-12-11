Revel Announces New Chair of Board of Directors

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Representatives from Revel, the nation's leading health action platform, have announced the appointment of Kevin C. Barrett as Chair of Revel's Board of Directors. As Chair Barrett will be responsible for overseeing Revel's board and will work closely with Revel CEO Jeff Fritz to ensure alignment between the board and Revel's executive leadership team. Barrett joined the Revel board in October 2018.

"Revel's accelerated growth offers massive opportunities as well as certain challenges. Kevin's leadership and background will help establish best practices at the board level, while allowing me more time to focus on the business of leading the company," said Fritz. "From his experiences as a CEO of another fast-growing healthcare company, to his role as an investor within the industry, Kevin knows the race we are running. We're extremely fortunate to have him on our team."

Barrett's extensive experience in the healthcare and investment communities includes multiple leadership and advisory positions within the industry's foremost organizations. His most recent roles have included President and CEO of Altegra Health, as well as advisor to the CEO of Change Healthcare. He has also been an executive-in-residence with both Bain Capital Ventures and SV Life Sciences. Barrett's experience includes multiple leadership positions with major healthcare organizations from established corporations to leading edge healthcare technology startups. He is currently Chairman of the Board of Aspirion Health Resources, a technology-enabled revenue cycle management healthcare company serving healthcare providers. Barrett is also a member of the Board of Trustees for Family Promise, a non-profit organization providing shelter and other services to homeless families throughout the United States. Barrett holds a BA degree from Columbia University and received his MBA from Harvard University.

"By virtue of his leadership acumen and industry experience, Kevin has already made an enormous contribution to the Revel board," said Conor Green, a Partner at TTCP and fellow board member for Revel. "We're looking forward to his continued guidance as he takes on his new role as Chair."

"After working closely with the rest of the Revel board and the company's leadership team this past year, I'm very excited to be taking on more responsibility as Chair," said Barrett. "Revel's unique health action solutions reflect the company's commitment to innovation and a mission that goes beyond profit. Revel's strong sense of purpose is the most compelling reason for my commitment to the board and for accepting this new role."

