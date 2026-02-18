Revel Digital Launches Comprehensive AI Suite for Digital Signage

Six AI-powered capabilities bring natural language content creation, intelligent automation, and real-time network insights to the digital signage industry

Revel Digital , a leading cloud-based digital signage platform, today announced the general availability of its AI-powered feature suite — a collection of six integrated capabilities designed to fundamentally simplify how businesses create, manage, and optimize digital signage content.

FARGO, N.D., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The suite spans the full digital signage workflow, from content creation and scheduling to network monitoring and performance analytics, all accessible through natural language. Operators can now describe what they want in plain English and let the platform handle the technical execution — dramatically reducing the time and specialized effort traditionally required to create and manage signage content.

AI assisted template generation with support for reference layouts, generative imagery, and themes.

"AI has transitioned well beyond novelty — it's become an integral part of the systems businesses rely on every day, and digital signage is no exception," said Mike Tinnes, CTO of Revel Digital. "Creating professional layouts, writing scheduling logic, and curating network insights each required specialized skills. Our AI suite removes those barriers entirely. A restaurant manager can build a dayparted menu board, schedule it across locations, and monitor performance — all by having a conversation with the platform."

A Complete AI Toolkit for Digital Signage

The Revel Digital AI Suite includes six capabilities that work together across the content lifecycle:

AI Template Creation enables users to generate complete, multi-zone template layouts with custom generative imagery from a simple text description or a user-supplied image of the desired layout. Users can upload a sketch, mockup, or screenshot and the AI will recreate it as a fully functional template. From there, users can iterate on designs through conversational prompting — refining layouts, adjusting colors, and repositioning content zones without touching a design tool.

AI Image Generation produces custom visuals on demand from text prompts. Operators can generate backgrounds, product imagery, illustrations, and branded graphics directly within the platform, eliminating the need for stock photo subscriptions or external design resources. All generated content is fully licensed for use.

AI Smart Scheduling translates natural language descriptions into complex logical condition sets — a capability Revel Digital says is unique in the industry. Rather than manually configuring time blocks, operators describe their intent (e.g., "Show breakfast menu from 6–11am on weekdays, lunch from 11am–2pm, and dinner specials after 5pm on Fridays and Saturdays") and the system builds the underlying schedule logic automatically.

AI Template Scripting generates custom JavaScript for advanced template behaviors — animations, data integrations, event tracking, and interactive features — from plain language descriptions. This opens up functionality that previously required developer involvement to anyone on the team.

AI Account Assistant provides conversational, real-time access to network intelligence. Users can query device health, content play logs, audience engagement metrics, alert histories, and audit trails using natural language. The assistant synthesizes data across the entire signage network and returns actionable answers instantly.

AI Analytics introduces scheduled, AI-powered analysis jobs that run against account data at configurable intervals. Operators define custom prompts — such as "Every Monday morning, analyze last week's audience impressions across all locations and email me a summary with recommendations for underperforming screens" — and receive automated reports delivered via email. This capability is particularly valuable for Digital-out-of-Home (DooH) operators looking to continuously optimize network performance and demonstrate ROI to advertisers.

An Always-On AI Agent

Beyond content creation and analytics, Revel Digital's AI capabilities form a closed-loop system that can take action on behalf of the operator. The AI agent can autonomously update playlists with current content, remediate network issues, and respond to changing conditions across the signage network — functioning as an always-on agent responsible for keeping operations running efficiently. This moves AI from a passive tool that responds to prompts into an active participant in day-to-day network management, reducing the need for constant manual oversight.

Example prompts that illustrate the agent's autonomous capabilities:

"Check for upcoming holidays and update the lobby playlist with seasonal imagery and messaging."

"Analyze audience demographics for our retail displays and reweight playlists toward the highest performing content for each demographic."

"Check for any devices that have recently gone offline and attempt to restart them."

Designed for Operators, Not Technologists

Revel Digital's AI suite is built around a three-step workflow: describe your vision in everyday language, review what the AI generates, and refine through conversation before deploying to displays across your network. The approach reflects a broader shift in the digital signage industry away from specialized tooling and toward accessible, intent-driven interfaces.

Availability

All six AI capabilities are available today to Revel Digital customers. New users can access the full suite through a free 30-day trial at www.reveldigital.com/trial . No credit card is required.

Media Contact: Revel Digital, +1-855-738-3534, [email protected], https://www.reveldigital.com

Founded in 2014, Revel Digital is a leader in cloud-based digital signage solutions designed to transform audience engagement. Its flagship platform offers a powerful, intuitive content management system that enables businesses to create, schedule, and distribute engaging content across diverse displays seamlessly. With Smart Scheduling technology, Revel Digital automates content delivery using rule-based triggers and real-time data, ensuring the right message reaches the right audience at the perfect moment. The platform's robust analytics provide actionable insights into viewer engagement, helping clients optimize campaigns and maximize ROI. Compatible with a wide range of devices, Revel Digital's solution is flexible, scalable, and hardware-agnostic. Trusted by thousands of screens worldwide, the company continues to innovate, empowering enterprises across retail, hospitality, education, and more to captivate audiences and elevate their digital communications. With its customer-centric approach and innovative solutions, Revel Digital drives measurable success globally.

SOURCE Revel Digital