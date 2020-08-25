Revel Health and Coriell Life Sciences Partner to Drive Members to Take Action for Medication Risks

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Revel Health, a Minneapolis-based next-gen healthcare technology company, and Coriell Life Sciences (CLS), a Philadelphia-based bioinformatics company and leading provider of genetic interpretation and reporting, today announced a partnership designed to drive healthier action for Medicare Advantage members in relation to how their genes impact the effectiveness and efficacy of prescribed medications.

Today, about one-fifth of medications prescribed to elderly patients are inappropriate, and the safety and efficacy of more than 200 drugs are known to be impacted by a person's genes. Coriell Life Sciences specializes in precision medicine through pharmacogenetics, or the study of how people respond differently to drug therapy based upon their genetic makeup, and offers genetic panel testing for medication response. The genetic panel testing aims to help members understand how medications impact them based on their DNA.

"We're excited to work with Coriell Life Sciences on this new initiative to empower members to take action to understand how medications personally impact them," said Jeff Fritz, CEO of Revel Health. "CLS is committed to helping members understand how their genes can impact a response to certain medications, and this commitment shows in their desire to use the latest tools and techniques in driving healthier action."

Utilizing Revel Connect, Revel Health's health action platform, CLS and Revel Health have partnered to communicate the genetic testing offering to members and build a multi-channel program aimed to drive members to take action to understand their personal medication risk.

Revel Health and CLS launched the first wave of a program in June to reach more than 22,000 Medicare Advantage members via a multi-channel approach including text, email, interactive voice (IVR) and mail to communicate the importance of DNA testing for medication efficacy and to drive members to work with CLS to get tested.

"Each year there are more than 275,000 deaths attributable to medication errors and the reality is that medications impact each of us differently based on our genetics," said Scott Megill, President and CEO at Coriell Life Sciences. "Our goal is to protect the most vulnerable, and Revel Health was a natural digital partner in helping us to deliver on this goal. Revel Health's platform has enabled us to communicate with vulnerable populations and grow their understanding of the impact of medications they're taking based on their genetics."

Revel Connect, Revel Health's platform uses data science, behavioral research, and multi-channel tools to investigate the social barriers and personal attributes that impact health plan members to take action to complete a DNA test. Then, based on each member's unique needs, Revel Health's advanced technology builds targeted multi-channel digital communications that prompt members to engage with resources and take health action in real time, ultimately driving healthier outcomes in relation to medication risk.

About Revel Health

Revel Health is a healthcare technology company that is reinventing health engagement to make it better through its industry-leading health action platform, Revel Connect. Revel Health helps healthcare organizations connect with members and patients in a personalized way to build better healthcare consumer experiences, drive positive health action, and improve health outcomes. Follow Revel Health on Twitter and connect with us on LinkedIn . Learn more about who we are and our approach by visiting us at Revel-Health.com.

About Coriell Life Sciences (CLS)

Coriell Life Sciences (CLS) is a trusted advisor in genetic science. On the cutting edge of precision medicine, we partner with customers to provide actionable solutions, informed by genetic knowledge, to reduce healthcare costs and empower a healthier world. We bridge the gap between genetic knowledge and clinical application. Coriell Life Sciences sets the gold standard in genetic interpretation and reporting and offers the most comprehensive medication risk management program on the market. Visit coriell.com , email [email protected] or follow @CoriellLife.

