Revel Names Kevin Barrett to Board of Directors

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Representatives from Revel, a leading health action platform, announced the company has appointed Kevin Barrett to its Board of Directors. Barrett is the former CEO of Altegra Health and has a long track record of success as a business leader within the healthcare industry.

"Our organization is growing rapidly and we're part of an industry that is constantly evolving. These business dynamics mean it's mission critical to have advisors of the highest caliber on our team," said Revel CEO Jeff Fritz. "Kevin Barrett not only has the background and experience we need; he is a well-respected strategist who can help Revel stay one step ahead of the curve as we navigate the choppy waters of today's healthcare industry. We're lucky he's joining the Revel Board of Directors at such a critical stage in our business growth."

Barrett recently served as Senior Strategy Advisor to Neil de Crescenzo, President and CEO of Change Healthcare, one of the largest independent healthcare technology companies in the United States. Before its acquisition by Change Healthcare, Barrett was President and CEO of Altegra Health, a leading provider of revenue-enhancement, eligibility and enrollment, quality measurement, and risk analytics to government funded health plans. Barrett's experience also includes an executive-in-residence position with Bain Capital Ventures and SV Life Sciences, two Boston-based venture capital firms, as well as senior leadership positions with major healthcare organizations, from PolyMedica Corporation, the nation's largest provider of blood glucose testing supplies and related services to people with diabetes, to BG Medicine, a biotechnology start-up. Barrett holds an undergraduate degree in Psychology from Columbia University and an MBA from Harvard Business School. He is currently Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees for Family Promise, a non-profit organization providing shelter and other services to homeless families throughout the United States.

"I'm pleased to welcome Kevin to the Revel board, where he'll play a vital role in crafting the strategy for the organization moving forward," said Conor Green, a Partner at TTCP and fellow Board member for Revel. "His experience and his insights complement our current board of directors' skills and experiences and provide a valuable perspective as we pursue Revel's industry-transforming goals."

"Revel is part of a new crop of innovative and disruptive organizations within healthcare. More importantly, the company is in the business of motivating people toward taking health action," said Barrett. "The opportunity to be part of an organization not only transforming the industry, but literally improving people's lives, is incredibly exciting."

About Revel

Revel is a healthcare technology company that is reinventing health engagement to make it better through its industry leading health action platform, Revel Connect. Revel helps healthcare organizations connect with members and patients in a personalized way to build better healthcare consumer experiences, drive positive health action, and improve health outcomes.

