Revel Spirits Expands its Reach and Launches in New York

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Revel Spirits, the maker of REVEL Avila®, an artisanal, award-winning agave-based spirit, further expanded its footprint in the US with launch of a new market – New York. Distributed by Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits, New Yorkers across the state can now experience the REVEL Avila difference as they expand their palates and tastes beyond that of just tequila.

"We've had our eye on New York for quite some time and are proud to now have a presence on both coasts," said Micah McFarlane, CEO co-founder of Revel Spirits. "REVEL Avila has been incredibly well received by our consumers in California and Minnesota and the momentum and excitement we've seen following our award wins across some of the industry's most prestigious competitions, further drives us to build out this new agave spirits category as we plant our flag alongside tequila, mezcal, sotol and bacanora."

Introduced earlier this year REVEL's Avila is not just a new spirit – it represents the formation of a new category under the agave umbrella. Like tequila, REVEL Avila is distilled using 100% Blue Weber agave; however, that's where the similarities stop. Avila can only be produced using agave grown and distilled in the Morelos region, a small state in the south central part of Mexico with a distinctive terroir that's evident in the taste of the final product. REVEL Avila is handcrafted using a blend of roasted and steamed bulbs or piñas, a process that marries the old-world characteristics of mezcal with newer tequila-like techniques to provide a truly one-of-a-kind profile.

"As a distributor, we're always looking for brands that are doing something different, and REVEL is doing exactly that," said Larry Romer, Vice President and General Manager of Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits of New York. "We're excited to work with REVEL as they stand up this new agave spirits category and educate the industry about Avila."

Sold in upscale bars and liquor stores in Minnesota and California, REVEL is currently available in two expressions: Blanco (SRP $55.00), which is immediately bottled after distillation, and Reposado (SRP $75.00), which is aged for 12 months in a once-used whisky oak barrel to provide a scotch-like taste.

