Revela at O'Fallon, A New Senior Living Community, Announces Grand Opening

O'FALLON, Ill., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Revela at O'Fallon, a senior living community, located at 1022 East Wesley Drive in O'Fallon, Illinois, off of Seven Hills Rd, near the O'Fallon Public Safety Office and YMCA, will celebrate a grand opening event on October 18, 2022, starting at 3:00 PM Central Time.

Revela at O'Fallon Revela at O'Fallon Dining

Residents, families, and citizens of the surrounding communities are invited to enjoy a Fall Festival and Ribbon Cutting with face painting, balloon artist, inflatables, great food and performances by the OTHS Drumline. Many local leaders and business representatives will be in attendance. Oh, and while you are enjoying the fun, make sure you enter for your chance to be the lucky winner of a Caribbean cruise!

Take a personalized tour and learn about special grand opening move-in opportunities. Suites, one-bedroom and two-bedroom options are available. New residents are moving in daily, so make your selection soon.

Revela at O'Fallon is a new 92-unit, 89,000 square foot senior living community offering, independent living, assisted living and memory support. The community was designed by St. Louis Design Alliance and built by Poettker Construction. Management company, Premier Senior Living, is proud to provide lifestyles that are empowering, encouraging, and engaging for our resident's family and staff. Our mission is to create communities that change minds about what senior living communities should be. We are determined as ever to cultivate a better way of living for all those that walk through our doors.

Revela at O'Fallon looks forward to serving O'Fallon, and surrounding areas, for years to come. All are welcome to join our Fall Festival and Ribbon Cutting on October 18, 2022, starting at 3 PM Central Time at Revela at O'Fallon. Oh, and again, while you are enjoying the fun, make sure you enter for your chance to be the lucky winner of a Caribbean cruise!

Contact: Kimberly Greene

Telephone: 843-790-8819

Email: [email protected]

Website: premierseniorliving.com

SOURCE Revela at O'Fallon and Premier Senior Living