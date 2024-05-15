Revela Doubles Down on Commitment to Detroit and Donates Former Office to Community Organizations

Valued at more than $275,000, the donation aims to supercharge community efforts through the Detroit Police Athletic League and its local partners

DETROIT, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Revela , a leading property management solution, today announced it is donating its former office space to the Detroit Police Athletic League (PAL). Detroit PAL has invited the Southwest Detroit Immigrant and Refugee Center to share the space. Revela will cover the cost of the lease through December 2027, a donation equivalent to more than $275,000. Located at 1401 Vermont Street in the Corktown neighborhood, the office will be a strategic nucleus for the organizations and amplify their impact and ability to serve Detroit.

Revela recognizes the critical and unique roles Detroit PAL and the Southwest Detroit Immigrant Center play in uplifting the local community and is committed to providing them with the infrastructure they need to thrive. Now located at 6001 Cass Avenue, the proptech company moved to an expanded office space earlier this month, following its Series A fundraise late last year.

"We attribute much of Revela's success to the city of Detroit," said Grant Drzyzga, Founder and CEO of Revela. "When we needed to accommodate our growing team, we wanted our former office to be a hub of service to Detroit. We're deeply connected to the missions of these community organizations and look forward to being a small part of their continued impact on the city."

The Southwest Detroit Immigrant and Refugee Center will use the space to continue providing free and low-cost legal services to those looking to make a home in the city of Detroit. In partnership with the Detroit Police Department and community volunteers, Detroit PAL will use the space to continue its mission of empowering the City's youth through athletic, youth enrichment, and educational leadership programs.

"Since mid-March, the Southwest Detroit Immigrant and Refugee Center (SWIRC) has been hosting free legal clinics every Monday and Wednesday in the inviting space provided by Revela," said Attorney Kevin Piecuch, SWIRC's executive director. "Our clients value the clean, light-filled, and private setting. Through the generosity of Revela and our partner Detroit PAL, we bring hope to over 100 of Detroit's residents in need each week, offering them essential legal counsel and support."

"We are deeply grateful for Revela's generous support and vision in converting this space into a community hub to make an impact in Corktown and the City of Detroit," said Detroit PAL Director of Community Engagement and Facility Operations, David Greenwood. "It's through collaborative efforts with great community partners like Revela that Detroit PAL can continue to help youth find their greatness in the most effective way."

