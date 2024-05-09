Revelation Pharma Announces ConsultRX, a VIP Service that Elevates the Company's Commitment to Care Excellence

Extensive network of the nation's top compounding pharmacies delivers a new level of support to benefit both healthcare providers and patients

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelation Pharma, a national network of 503A and 503B compounding pharmacies dedicated to providing "industry best" patient care and solutions, today announced the offering of ConsultRX. This powerful nationwide VIP service offered by the company's network of pharmacies, has the time, expertise and resources that elevates typical pharmacy services through virtual clinical consulting.

ConsultRX raises the experience of both patients and healthcare providers. It features a fully functional medicine and anti-aging board composed of a certified team of clinical pharmacists and practitioners. This group has a collective 50+ years of experience and is entrenched in advanced, cutting-edge, patient-tailored health coaching strategies.

"The development of ConsultRX was a natural, organic move as it aligns with our commitment to delivering best-of-the-best care, which benefits patients and healthcare providers alike," said Tara Thompson, PharmD., FAPC, VP of Clinical and Marketing Services at Revolution Pharma. "Our team's passion for solving various healthcare issues in a compounding setting is our foremost priority, and we're confident ConsultRX in its consulting capabilities, will further our ability to achieve that."

ConsultRX allows patients to tap into an entirely new level of care – with the option of retaining their existing healthcare provider or using one recommended by the ConsultRX team– by equipping them with a tool to dig deeper into root causes of health issues, all from the comfort of their home. Leveraging a functional and holistic coaching approach, patients reap the benefits of the unique level of care brought about by compounding that enables them to take control of their own health, utilizing consulting capabilities to serve as a source of support. Lab tests, supplements, prescriptions, and follow up options will be perfectly recommended and obtained for the patient based on their need.

Healthcare providers are granted a fresh tool in a similar vein, as ConsultRX allows them and their respective practices to create an advanced approach to delivering the best results and at the highest levels of safety and satisfaction. Whether direction is needed in determining the appropriate custom compounds per patient, protocol training could assist with enhancing patient services, or even just a singular session of consulting could provide much-needed guidance, ConsultRX provides the service required to take things to the next level. The pharmacists at ConsultRX can relieve some of the time-burden that physicians experience with patients who require extra guidance for their medications.

Learn more about ConsultRX and the value it brings to today's patients and healthcare providers. ConsultRX participants can choose from a variety of memberships that suit their level of need, or choose single, one-time consultations or training sessions.

About Revelation Pharma

Revelation Pharma is a national network of 503A and 503B compounding pharmacies providing innovative, quality and personalized pharmaceutical preparations, products, and services through "industry best" patient care and solutions for customers. The company serves tens of thousands of prescribers and hundreds of thousands of patients nationwide each year. With a geographic footprint in all 50 states and the virtual telemedicine realm, Revelation has a reach to service patients and healthcare providers nationwide, thereby further increasing patient access to the highest quality compounded medications. Revelation Pharma's therapeutic scope spans several areas of medicine including Women's Health, Men's Health, Dermatology and Cosmeceuticals, Anti-Infective, IV/IM Nutrition, Weight Management, Animal Health (for veterinary field), Ophthalmic/Eye Care, Allergy Immunotherapy and Functional Medicine. To learn more, visit our website, and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

