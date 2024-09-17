Revelation Pharma Announces Revelation Wholesale, an Extension of Its National Compounding Network

This new addition from the leading compounding pharmacy business will enable healthcare providers to meet and exceed the unique needs of their patients

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelation Pharma, a national network of 503A and 503B compounding pharmacies dedicated to providing "industry best" patient care, today launched Revelation Wholesale. This new go-to source for comprehensive health solutions was created to provide healthcare providers with another avenue for delivering to their patients – both human and animal – the best of the best in compounding solutions to support their unique medication needs.

Revelation Wholesale was designed to provide a full line of high-quality products, paired with an efficient ordering process that is as convenient as it is seamless. Users will gain access to a wide range of medical offerings that cover a wide therapeutic scope and are tailored to specific needs and requirements.

"The launch of Revelation Wholesale is monumental for us, and has been a true labor of love," said Shelby Owens, National Director of Wholesale. "In my over 25 years of experience, I've had the opportunity to lead some incredibly fulfilling projects, and Revelation Wholesale is one that stands out."

The launch of Revelation Wholesale is an excellent example of how Revelation Pharma continues to actively seek out and secure opportunities for growth, diversification, and expansion. Since its launch in 2021, Revelation Pharma has grown to operate in multiple locations across all 50 states, driven by a relentless passion for providing the industry's best-compounded medications and setting the bar in innovation and quality. In addition to compounding and its new wholesale arm, Revelation Pharma has a QA/QC team, ongoing R&D projects, and clinical services divisions.

"At Revelation Pharma, we are not just suppliers, we are collaborators, and all our work is underscored by the desire to promote well-being through the advancement in healthcare excellence," said Shawn Hodges, CEO of Revelation Pharma. "The launch of Revelation Wholesale is just another indication of our commitment, and we look forward to seeing the value it brings to providers and patients."

To learn more about Revelation Wholesale, please contact our team of experts. You can also begin your journey with Revelation Wholesale by opening an account. Getting started is easy!

About Revelation Pharma

Revelation Pharma is a national network of 503A and 503B compounding pharmacies providing innovative, quality and personalized pharmaceutical preparations, products, and services through "industry best" patient care and solutions for customers. The company serves tens of thousands of prescribers and hundreds of thousands of patients nationwide each year. With a geographic footprint in all 50 states and work in the virtual telemedicine realm, Revelation has a reach to service patients and healthcare providers nationwide, thereby further increasing patient access to the highest quality compounded medications. Revelation Pharma's therapeutic scope spans several areas of medicine including Women's Health, Men's Health, Dermatology and Cosmeceuticals, Anti-Infective, IV/IM Nutrition, Weight Management, Animal Health (for veterinary field), Ophthalmic/Eye Care, Allergy Immunotherapy and Functional Medicine. To learn more, visit our website, and follow us on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

