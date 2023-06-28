Revelation Wins Best New Age Fiction in 2023 International Book Awards

Victor Acquista

28 Jun, 2023, 08:37 ET

Book Two in The Saga of Venom and Flame series follows Serpent Rising, the 2021 award winner

AVE MARIA, Fla., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Victor Acquista is pleased to announce that his novel, Revelation, received top honors in the 2023 International Book Awards in the category of New Age Fiction. This is the second book in The Saga of Venom and Flame series. Book one, Serpent Rising, received Best New Age Fiction in the 2021 IBA competition.

The two-book series combines elements of adventure, mystery, and suspense in a high-stakes conspiracy-thriller. Serena Mendez, the dysfunctional protagonist, reluctantly embraces her destiny as a Lightbringer, a champion for truth in a battle between light and darkness, truth and falsehood. In Revelation, the concluding novel in the series, Serena and her few allies oppose the powerful secret brotherhood, represented by the Illuminati, who have orchestrated worldwide catastrophic events to cull humanity and establish a New World Order.

The series is timely and incorporates many conspiracies about media manipulation, government cooperation with powerful elites, mind control, fake news, and propaganda. Though fictional, the story weaves many factual elements into a frighteningly realistic exposé.

"The Saga of Venom and Flame is a story of our times, for our times," said Victor Acquista. "I am honored that both novels have received premier recognition in the International Book Awards."

The books are published by award-winning BHC Press and are available in ebook, audio, hardcover and softcover at all major retailers.

VICTOR ACQUISTA, M.D. is retired from careers in primary care and executive medicine. He writes in many genres and enjoys exploring thought-provoking themes. He is a member of the Authors Guild, the Mystery Writers of America, the International Thriller Writers, and the Florida Writers Association. https://victoracquista.com/, https://www.bhcpress.com/Books_Acquista_Revelation.html

