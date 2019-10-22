Revelé™ Announces the World's First Plant-Based Frozen Yogurt Bars

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelé™, a California-based frozen desserts company that is committed to showcasing how indulgent plant-based products can be, announced today that it is the first to harness the benefits of the rare sugar allulose as an ingredient in the creation of frozen desserts. The health and experiential impacts of this natural sweetener is initially being released with Revelé's™ first-to-the-market line of chocolate-covered, vegan frozen yogurt bars. Revelé™ Frozen Yogurt Bars have already been named a 2019 VegNews Best of Show Winner at the Natural Products Expo West 2019, where they were first previewed in March.

What is Allulose and Why is It So Amazing?

Allulose is a naturally occurring rare sugar. Its molecular construct allows for unique qualities not found in other sugars or sugar substitutes. These qualities include:

No impact on the glycemic index after consumption

Extremely low caloric absorption by the body

Texturally similar to table sugar, allowing for the creation of rich, indulgent frozen yogurt that retains the familiar density of traditional high-calorie ice creams without all the calories, sugar and carbohydrates.

Stop Blowing Cold Air

Prior to the introduction of allulose to the frozen treats, lower-quality "diet ice cream" made up for its lack of sugar by pumping products full of water and air to simulate texture and sugar alcohols to replace the sweetness. There are two problems with this approach to making a delicious dessert:

By pumping "diet ice cream" with water and air, the product may achieve a similar volume but lacks that familiar density. Consumers end up paying a premium price for a pint that is more air than dessert.

Using traditional sugar substitutes such as sugar alcohols gives it that diet effect, where the sweetness is not recognized at first taste and then lingers on way too long after the fact with a recognizable chemical aftertaste. Additionally, the sugar alcohols, such as Erythritol, are notorious for their side effects, including intestinal discomfort, bloating and headaches.

"What makes allulose such an incredible ingredient in the creation of healthy frozen desserts is that it acts so similarly to traditional table sugar, without any of the negative side effects," said Dr. Jareer Abu-Ali, CEO and founder of New Direction Foods, the company behind the Revelé™ brand. "The molecular makeup of allulose allows for it to mimic sugar's ability to create the rich, dense and creamy sensation you get when enjoying traditional ice cream. There is no need to pump the product full of air or dilute it with water. At 70% of the sweetness of table sugar and the body's inability to absorb its calories, we are able to use more allulose to match sweetness expectations without impacting how many calories the treat contains. This is a revolutionary way to approach healthy eating, without sacrificing indulgence."

Plant-based Doesn't Mean Compromise When It Comes to Dessert

One of the first products Revelé™ is featuring allulose as a core ingredient is with the world's first-ever chocolate-covered, vegan frozen yogurt bars.

This line of allulose-powered, plant-based frozen treats boast a series of incredible health benefits, from the low caloric impact to a great source of probiotics, which will help keep off the pounds, improve digestive health, and avoid the stomach discomfort associated with dairy and sugar alcohol consumption.

"When people hear the word vegan or plant-based, they automatically assume a lot of negative things about flavor and philosophy," Dr. Jareer continued. "If you try these bars, you won't be able to stop talking about them to anyone who will listen, but it'll be because of how good they taste. It's hard to believe how good they are for you, too, but it's true."

The first available flavors of the bars are: Yellow Chocolate Covered Cinnamon Banana, Pink Chocolate Covered Matcha Tea, Dark Chocolate Covered Toasted Coconut, Milk Chocolate Covered Snickerdoodle and Toffee Bits, and Milk Chocolate Covered Toffee. For more information or to purchase these incredible treats, please click here: https://amzn.to/2VZoYlR.

About Revelé™

Revelé™ is the first-to-the-market line of plant-based, vegan frozen yogurt bars. Revelé™ is owned by New Direction Foods (NDF), a Southern California-based manufacturing and co-packing company founded by award-winning food scientist Dr. Jareer Abu-Ali. After spending over 20 years working with some of the world's largest food companies, he launched NDF as a company that would take a "new direction" when it comes to food innovation.

