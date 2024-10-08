Reveleer Acquires Curation Health, Expanding Capabilities in Clinical Intelligence Solutions

Combined Expertise Enhances Point of Care Solutions, Driving Better Outcomes and Cost Efficiency in Healthcare

GLENDALE, Calif., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reveleer, the industry's pioneering value-based care platform, today announced the acquisition of Curation Health, a leader in providing advanced clinical insights that equip providers with the most relevant patient data to deliver optimal care. This acquisition elevates Reveleer's clinical intelligence solution to new heights, utilizing the strengths of both organizations to deliver the most comprehensive value-based care solution, from prospective risk adjustment to quality improvement and member enrollment.

Curation Health brings extensive expertise in integrating with electronic health records and a proprietary set of 1,400 clinical rules that deliver actionable intelligence. This integration enhances Reveleer's capabilities, offering advanced data acquisition, improved clinical insights, and seamless connections with leading EMR systems such as EPIC, Cerner, and Athena Health to drive provider engagement. These new features strengthen Reveleer's existing solutions, optimizing provider workflows at the point-of-care and improving patient outcomes.

"We are excited to welcome Curation Health to the Reveleer team as we accelerate our mission to deliver value-based care organizations with unparalleled solutions to improve patient outcomes and optimize financial performance," said Jay Ackerman, chief executive officer, Reveleer. "By combining our technologies and expertise, we are setting a new industry standard for closing care gaps and doing more to empower providers to anticipate and influence an individual's care plan."

Reveleer customers will have easier access to complete patient information, better patient documentation, and more accurate measures of patient health and care quality, all based on real-time insights at the point of care. Additionally, AI technology helps spot areas where patients may need extra care, and medical records are updated post-visit, making it easier for providers to follow-up and ensure better patient outcomes.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Reveleer, a company that shares our deep commitment to transforming value-based care through innovative technology and data-driven insights," said Kevin Coloton, chief executive officer, Curation Health. "Together, we will deliver even greater value to providers by empowering them with the solutions they need to improve patient care and outcomes, while also driving efficiency and accuracy."

"We are excited about the acquisition of Curation Health, further positioning Reveleer as a comprehensive solution for value-based care providers," said Andrew Adams, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Oak HC/FT. "We're confident the combined expertise will accelerate growth and create significant value for providers and patients alike."

About Reveleer

As the industry's pioneering value-based care (VBC) enablement platform, Reveleer is purpose-built to solve the most pressing real-world challenges faced by provider and health-plan organizations today. By unifying retrieval, clinical intelligence, risk adjustment, quality improvement, and member management solutions into one intelligent, AI powered system, Reveleer streamlines fragmented workflows to supercharge productivity, enhance care quality, and optimize performance on high-priority value-based initiatives. To learn more about Reveleer's value-based care platform, visit us at Reveleer.com

About Curation Health

Curation Health provides an advanced platform that simplifies risk adjustment and quality improvement management by delivering precise clinical insights at the point of care. Their solutions integrate seamlessly with existing EHR systems, enhancing clinical workflows and supporting better patient outcomes.

