Reveleer Announces EVE™ Hybrid AI: A New Approach to Delivering Provable, Explainable, and Scalable Diagnosis Suspecting

At a pivotal moment for value-based care, Reveleer's Hybrid AI offers meaningful improvements in accuracy and transparency, empowering clinicians and health plans with trusted, audit-ready insights.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As healthcare organizations grapple with fragmented data, noisy AI outputs, and manual workflows that slow teams down and erode provider trust, Reveleer today announced EVE™ Hybrid AI , its next-generation AI engine for Prospective Risk Adjustment built on Google Cloud, including Gemini and Vertex AI. EVE Hybrid AI introduces a powerful new architecture that combines generative AI-based evidence extraction agent with a library of clinician-authored, deterministic clinical formulas to deliver fewer, more precise, and fully explainable diagnosis suspects directly in workflow for clinicians and coders that maintains a human-in-the-loop.

As generative AI adoption accelerates across healthcare, many model-only approaches struggle to perform reliably in real-world clinical and compliance environments. In prospective risk adjustment, data fragmentation, limited transparency, and "black box" reasoning introduce operational risk, provider abrasion, and audit exposure. Reveleer's hybrid approach is purpose-built to solve these challenges by separating evidence generation from clinical decision logic — preserving innovation to empower providers to deliver greater patient outcomes.

"At Reveleer, we understand the immense pressure health plans and providers face to deliver accurate, compliant value-based care at scale, especially at the point of care," said Jay Ackerman, CEO of Reveleer. "EVE Hybrid AI harnesses the power of our Gen AI-backed evidence extraction agent to read patient charts and extract evidence into a common Clinical Language Corpus to surface relevant suspects to the clinician. This process ensures every suspect is backed by evidence and explainable logic, creating an audit trail from source document to final recommendation."

Built for Scale, Accuracy, and Efficiency

Reveleer's EVE Hybrid AI is built on Google Cloud, leveraging Gemini and Vertex AI alongside Cloud Run, BigQuery, Firestore, and Cloud Composer to process high volumes of structured and unstructured clinical data efficiently and securely. The platform is designed to balance intelligence, performance, and cost-efficiency at enterprise scale. In practice, the EVE Hybrid AI architecture is helping Reveleer's Prospective Risk Adjustment customers to:

Achieve 3X noise reduction compared to legacy approaches

Processing upwards of 2.1 million clinical charts per day

Supporting more than 15,000 patients daily

EVE replaces traditional NLP-based suspecting with an LLM-agnostic cognitive architecture that supports prospective risk adjustment and quality workflows before, during, and after the patient encounter. Integrated directly into clinical workflows, it delivers timely, relevant insights without disrupting provider operations.

Core Capabilities of EVE Hybrid AI

EVE Hybrid AI serves as the AI fabric for the Reveleer platform, uniting disparate patient data into a single, reusable evidence layer that powers trusted, high-performing value-based care programs across risk adjustment and quality improvement. Core capabilities include:

Agentic AI-powered extraction and validation of structured and unstructured clinical evidence from diverse chart formats, including PDFs, claims, and FHIR files

and validation of structured and unstructured clinical evidence from diverse chart formats, including PDFs, claims, and FHIR files A clinician-authored prospective suspecting engine applying more than 3,300 deterministic clinical rules across multiple HCC models

A traceable, audit-ready evidence graph linking every suspect to exact source documentation

Rapid, auditable updates to clinical logic and regulatory guidelines without retraining AI models

"By pairing Google Cloud's advanced language understanding with our clinician-authored rules engine, EVE Hybrid AI delivers meaningful improvements in accuracy while maintaining transparency and auditability," said Julien Brinas, SVP of AI and Technology at Reveleer. "This hybrid approach dramatically reduces noise and provider abrasion while enabling reliable, real-world decision-making at the point of care."

Designed for Real-World Value-Based Care

EVE Hybrid AI is designed to support a growing range of use cases, including prospective risk adjustment, quality gap closure, and retrospective audits — all powered by a single reusable evidence layer. This modular architecture accelerates product innovation, improves operational efficiency, and enables continuous improvement driven by clinician feedback.

Reveleer's mission is to provide healthcare organizations with AI technologies that deliver provable, explainable, and trusted insights. EVE Hybrid AI ensures every suspect is supported by clear, auditable source evidence for confident clinical decisions. As value-based care shifts toward proactive models, EVE Hybrid AI provides the intelligence, transparency, and rigor required to improve patient outcomes while protecting financial integrity. The EVE Hybrid AI Prospective Risk Adjustment Solution is available now. To learn more, visit Reveleer's website: https://www.reveleer.com/technology/ai .

About Reveleer

As the industry's pioneering value-based care (VBC) technology platform, Reveleer helps solve the most pressing real-world challenges faced by providers and health-plan organizations today. By unifying retrieval, clinical intelligence, risk adjustment, quality improvement, and member management solutions into one intelligent, AI-powered system, Reveleer streamlines fragmented workflows to supercharge productivity, enhance care quality, and optimize performance on high-priority value-based initiatives. Learn more about Reveleer's value-based care platform .

