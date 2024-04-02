Reveleer Appoints Global Health Technology Leader As Chief Marketing Officer

Alan Tam brings 25 years of proven experience in product and growth marketing to value-based care leader

GLENDALE, Calif., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reveleer, a leading AI-powered healthcare data and analytics company, committed to advancing sustainable value-based care for health plans and risk-bearing providers, announced today it has appointed Alan Tam as chief marketing officer.

In his new role, Tam will lead and develop strategies to scale and accelerate Reveleer's go-to-market efforts to maximize growth opportunities through improved customer engagement, strengthening brand equity, and building greater brand awareness.

Tam has over 25 years of marketing experience creating and delivering successful go-to-market strategies, building high-performing marketing teams, and delivering high-growth pipelines and revenue streams. Most recently, Tam served as chief marketing officer at Actium Health, where he created their go-to-market strategy and built the marketing function, team, and brand leading to an acquisition by Syllable Corporation. Before that role, he served as vice president of marketing at Luma Health, where he established the organization's entry and growth into the enterprise provider space.

"We welcome Alan to Reveleer and look forward to his contributions helping our customers accelerate their risk adjustment, member management, and quality improvement programs," said CEO and President of Reveleer, Jay Ackerman. "We continue to experience accelerated velocity across all areas of our businesses, and Alan will play a pivotal role in bringing new products and technologies to market."

Reveleer's suite of solutions for Prospective Risk Adjustment, Quality Improvement, and Member Management is the preferred choice for numerous leading national payers and value-based care providers. These solutions deliver tangible ROI and directly elevate the standard of care for all members and patients.

About Reveleer

Reveleer is a healthcare-focused, technology-driven workflow, data, and analytics company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP) a to empower health plans and risk-bearing providers with control over their Quality Improvement, Risk Adjustment, and Member Management programs. With one transformative solution, the Reveleer platform allows plans to independently execute and manage every aspect of enrollment, provider outreach, data retrieval, coding, abstraction, reporting, and submissions. Leveraging proprietary technology, robust data sets, and subject matter expertise, Reveleer provides complete record retrieval and review services so health plans can confidently plan and execute programs that deliver more value and improved outcomes. To learn more about Reveleer, please visit Reveleer.com.

