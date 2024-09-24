Reveleer Appoints Senior Healthcare Technology Leader As Chief Product Officer

Paul Burke brings over 25 years of proven product and human-centered design experience to value-based care leader

GLENDALE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reveleer, the industry's pioneering value-based care platform, announced today it has appointed Paul Burke as its Chief Product Officer. In his role, Paul will lead the company's product vision and strategy, ensuring the company shapes the evolving needs of healthcare organizations in value-based care.

Reveleer appoints Paul Burke as Chief Product Officer

"I'm thrilled to join Reveleer at this pivotal moment in healthcare, as the industry rapidly accelerates towards value-based care. With strong domain expertise and a suite of innovative solutions, Reveleer is uniquely positioned to help organizations streamline and improve outcomes for providers and patients," said Paul Burke. "I'm excited to shape the future of our products and expand capabilities to meet the evolving needs of our customers while continuing to simplify the complexities of risk, quality, clinical intelligence, and member management."

Prior to joining Reveleer, Paul served as the Chief Product Officer in the Insights and Enablement business unit at Zelis, a healthcare finance platform where he focused on empowering consumers with data-driven healthcare shopping tools. Before joining Zelis, Paul was the Vice President of Digital Strategy at Highmark Health, leading integrated design and development teams to deliver innovative member technologies.

"Paul brings to Reveleer deep expertise in healthcare technology and product management , which will be crucial as we evolve our value-based care platform," said Jay Ackerman, CEO of Reveleer. "With a proven history of driving product strategy and delivering solutions that meet customer needs, Paul is positioned to lead our product team towards new horizons of success and innovation.

From enrollment to submission, Reveleer allows organizations to streamline their approach to value-based care by unifying risk adjustment, quality improvement, member management, and clinical intelligence solutions into one powerful, AI-enhanced platform.

About Reveleer

As the industry's pioneering value-based care (VBC) enablement partner, Reveleer is purpose-built to solve the most pressing real-world challenges faced by provider and health-plan organizations today. By unifying retrieval, clinical intelligence, risk adjustment, quality improvement, and member management solutions into one intelligent, AI powered system, Reveleer streamlines fragmented workflows to supercharge productivity, enhance care quality, and optimize performance on high-priority value-based initiatives.

To learn more about Reveleer's value-based care platform, visit us at Reveleer.com

SOURCE Reveleer