Reveleer Recognized by Inc. 5000 as One of America's Fastest-Growing Companies

GLENDALE, Calif., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reveleer, a leading healthcare technology workflow, data, and analytics company committed to advancing sustainable value-based care for health plans and risk-bearing providers, today announced it has earned recognition on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States.

According to Inc. magazine , "The list is a distinguished editorial award, a celebration of innovation, a network of entrepreneurial leaders, and an effective public relations showcase." The annual honor is awarded to the nation's most successful private companies and has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success, where future household names first make their mark. Reveleer is honored with its third appearance, having also made the Inc. 5000 list in 2019 and 2020. It joins firms such as Yelp, Pandora, Timberland, Dell, LinkedIn, Zillow, and others that have gained national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.

"We are proud that Inc. has recognized Reveleer as one of the nation's fastest-growing companies and a trailblazer in innovation," stated Jay Ackerman, Reveleer's CEO and President. "Our appreciation goes to our valued customers, partners, employees, and investors who have collaborated with us. Payers and providers can independently manage every facet of quality improvement, risk adjustment, and member management programs through our proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP) technology. We remain committed to pushing boundaries by delivering transformative solutions that solidify value-based care as the dominant healthcare payment model."

Reveleer is dedicated to actively pursuing a comprehensive approach to expansion, encompassing both organic and inorganic strategies. Alongside its ongoing efforts to strengthen its presence within national, Blue Cross, and regional plans, the company successfully finalized two acquisitions since March 2022. Reveleer's 2022 acquisition of Dynamic Healthcare Systems bolstered its integrated workflow platform, encompassing member management, revenue optimization, and HCC Analytics. Earlier this year, Reveleer enhanced its risk adjustment offering by acquiring MDPortals, a leading prospective risk platform. This addition enables payers and providers to close care gaps at the point of care for improved health outcomes. These strategic acquisitions enable Reveleer to advance value-based care goals by proactively closing gaps, enhancing patient outcomes, and optimizing financial performance.

With over 6.1 million companies in the U.S., only the most innovative and successful companies make the Inc. 5000 list. Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. Companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019, to qualify. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent – not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies – as of December 31, 2019. The minimum revenue for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million.

About Reveleer

Reveleer is a healthcare-focused, technology-driven workflow, data, and analytics company that uses natural language processing (NLP) and artificial intelligence (AI) to empower health plans and risk-bearing providers with control over their Quality Improvement, Risk Adjustment, and Member Management programs. With one transformative solution, the Reveleer platform allows plans to independently execute and manage every aspect of enrollment, provider outreach, data retrieval, coding, abstraction, reporting, and submissions. Leveraging proprietary technology, robust data sets, and subject matter expertise, Reveleer provides complete record retrieval and review services so health plans can confidently plan and execute programs that deliver more value and improved outcomes. To learn more about Reveleer, please visit Reveleer.com.

