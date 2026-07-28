Revelio Labs Launches AI Labor Market Tracker, an Evidence-Backed, Real-Time Measure of AI's Impact on the Workforce

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelio Labs, the leading independent provider of jobs data, today announced the launch of its AI Labor Market Tracker, the most comprehensive real-time measure of the impact of artificial intelligence on the employment market.

Built on Revelio Labs' proprietary workforce and job-posting data, the AI Labor Market Tracker captures a broad set of indicators across labor supply, demand, employment and wages, job content and the hiring process to provide a recurring monthly snapshot of AI's impact on employers and employees. The tracker, which charts changes to the job market since OpenAI's launch of ChatGPT in November 2022, combines original Revelio Labs analyses with updated applications, replications, and extensions of findings from emerging academic research.

"AI is already affecting the labor market in a variety of different ways, not all of which are obvious or visible in aggregate statistics," said Revelio Labs Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Zweig. "There's lots of speculation on how the labor market might change in the future but not enough data that shows what's changing today. We're in a unique position to help the public get a handle on a rapidly transforming market in real time."

The inaugural tracker, for example, shows that the mix of activities performed across the economy has shifted sharply in recent months, with the bulk of those changes seen within individual occupations, rather than across different occupations. It's only by drilling down beyond job-level employment that an accurate picture of AI's impact can be gleaned.

"Our report shows that while AI is automating some types of work, it's not automating jobs in their entirety," said Lisa Simon, chief economist at Revelio Labs. "The content of work is changing quickly, but most of that change is happening within existing occupations."

The monitor also shows that within occupations most vulnerable to AI, such as data engineers or financial analysts, demand for new employees has dropped 36 percent since November 2022 compared to the least exposed occupations, as companies anticipate the need to reduce their reliance on jobs that AI can perform. And yet, within companies that have already adopted AI successfully, the tracker found a 27 percent increase in headcount, as companies reorganize and grow their workforces to reflect new employment needs.

The AI Labor Market Tracker is available now: reveliolabs.com/ai-labor-market-tracker/us/july-2026.

About Revelio Labs

Revelio Labs is a workforce intelligence and research company building the definitive standard for global workforce information. Our team of data scientists, economists, and engineers transforms billions of public employment records into clean, reliable, and standardized data spanning more than 30 million companies, over 5 billion job postings, and 195+ countries. Through the Revelio Terminal, economic research, and public labor market releases, Revelio Labs provides a comprehensive view of the global workforce, helping organizations make critical labor market decisions.

Learn more at reveliolabs.com.

SOURCE Revelio Labs