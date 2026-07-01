Revelio Public Labor Statistics Reports US Economy Added 258.8k jobs in June

NEW YORK, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelio Labs today released its June edition of Revelio Public Labor Statistics (RPLS), a monthly data release delivering transparent and reliable insights into the U.S. labor market. The latest data indicates a gain of 258,800 jobs in June, an increase in comparison to the previous month, and in line with expectations.

Hiring picked up modestly in June while attrition declined sharply, contributing to strong job growth across the US economy. Labor demand softened somewhat, with active job postings declining 2.1% from May. At the same time, salaries from new job postings rebounded, increasing 3.0% month over month, driven by gains in the Leisure and Hospitality and Professional and Business Services sectors.

Employment gains were driven by significant job gains in the Public Administration, Professional and Business Services, and Health Care and Social Assistance. Meanwhile, Transportation and Warehousing, and the Mining sectors were the only sectors that saw declines in employment. Within these sectors, the employers with the largest increases in employment were the US Government and the State of California in Public Administration; H&R Block and Ondira in Professional and Business Services; and Adventist Health System and HCA Healthcare in Health Care and Social Assistance. On the other hand, the largest employment losses happened in the Transportation and Warehousing sector, driven primarily by Delta Airlines and DHL Group.

"The labor market continued to strengthen in June, with both solid job growth and a modest pickup in hiring. But the broader picture remains one of a relatively static labor market: attrition continues to decline as workers remain reluctant to leave their jobs, suggesting confidence in outside opportunities has yet to fully recover," said Chief Economist Lisa Simon.

RPLS is a freely available macroeconomic labor market set of statistics built from 100+ million U.S. profiles to provide a clear view of workforce dynamics. It follows a format similar to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), tracking employment levels, wages, and job transitions at a scale that traditional surveys cannot, offering a continuous picture of the labor market. RPLS intends to close the growing information gap and deliver unbiased data on the U.S. workforce for policymakers, businesses, and the public.

June 2026 Release Highlights

View the full Revelio Public Labor Statistics (RPLS) data release and charts at https://www.reveliolabs.com/public-labor-statistics/

Changes in employment by industry (in thousands)

Sector Change

June 26 - May 26 Total nonfarm 258.5 Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing, and Hunting 0.0 Construction 13.4 Mining, Quarrying, and Oil and Gas Extraction -0.3 Manufacturing 29.1 Wholesale trade 0.5 Retail trade 1.6 Transportation and warehousing -2.9 Utilities 2.3 Information 8.7 Financial activities 13.3 Professional and business services 55.8 Educational Services 4.7 Leisure and hospitality 0.4 Other services (except Public Administration) 17.6 Unclassified -1.7

Salaries from new job postings by sector

Sector June 26 Pct change

May 26 - June 26 Total US $80,901 3.03 % Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting $52,537 0.17 % Mining, Quarrying, and Oil and Gas Extraction $79,005 -0.25 % Utilities $86,175 0.09 % Construction $73,366 0.30 % Wholesale Trade $62,738 0.15 % Information $98,911 -7.35 % Financial Activities $89,758 -1.23 % Professional and Business Services $92,156 1.62 % Education and Health Services $68,763 -0.15 % Leisure and Hospitality $46,217 4.29 % Other Services (except Public Administration) $58,038 -0.20 % Public Administration $61,860 -4.12 % Unclassified $64,272 -0.54 %

What data sources are used?

Powered by a dataset representing close to the whole population of employed people in the United States, Revelio Public Labor Statistics (RPLS) draws from 100+ million U.S. profiles that mirror the national workforce and cover two-thirds of all employed individuals, compared to an estimated 27% from the BLS establishment survey and 0.03% from the BLS household survey.

What metrics are covered?

Revelio Public Labor Statistics (RPLS) will publish (a) total nonfarm employment, (b) job openings (c) employee hiring and attrition rates, and (d) salaries from new openings. All metrics are available by occupation (SOC 2-digit), sector (NAICS 2-digit), and state.

About Revelio Labs

Revelio Labs is an industry leader in workforce intelligence. Our team of Data Scientists, Economists, and Engineers have the unique expertise to deliver valuable workforce analytics that empower people to make actionable, data-driven decisions. By providing a clear source of workforce information, we see a world where the allocation of human capital is as efficient, transparent, and scientific as the allocation of financial capital, resulting in a more engaged and better-performing workforce for everyone. Learn more at www.reveliolabs.com.

SOURCE Revelio Labs