Revelio Public Labor Statistics Reports 123.7k US Jobs Gained in May

NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelio Labs today released its May edition of Revelio Public Labor Statistics (RPLS), a monthly data release delivering transparent and reliable insights into the U.S. labor market. The latest data indicates a gain of 123,700 jobs in May, an increase in comparison to the previous month, and in line with expectations.

The hiring rate remained steady in May, while attrition declined, contributing to positive job growth across the US economy. Labor demand was largely unchanged, with active job postings edging down 0.3% from April. Salaries from new job postings also declined in May, falling 0.4% month over month and continuing the recent downward trend.

Employment gains were driven by Public Administration, Health Care and Social Assistance, and Professional and Business Services. Within these sectors, the largest increases came from the US Government and the State of California in Public Administration, and Adventist Health System and HCA Healthcare in Health Care and Social Assistance. Meanwhile, Retail and Leisure and Hospitality continued to experience notable employment declines, led by losses at Starbucks and Inspire Brands (e.g., Dunkin') in the Leisure and Hospitality sector.

"The headline number is encouraging: the economy continues to add jobs at a healthy pace. But beneath the surface, the labor market remains uneven. A relatively small number of sectors are driving most employment growth, while Retail and Leisure and Hospitality continue to lose ground. The labor market remains resilient, but it is not firing on all cylinders," said Chief Economist Lisa Simon.

RPLS is a freely available macroeconomic labor market set of statistics built from 100+ million U.S. profiles to provide a clear view of workforce dynamics. It follows a format similar to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), tracking employment levels, wages, and job transitions at a scale that traditional surveys cannot, offering a continuous picture of the labor market. RPLS intends to close the growing information gap and deliver unbiased data on the U.S. workforce for policymakers, businesses, and the public.

May 2026 Release Highlights

View the full Revelio Public Labor Statistics (RPLS) data release and charts at https://www.reveliolabs.com/public-labor-statistics/

Changes in employment by industry (in thousands)

Sector Change May 26 - April 26 Total nonfarm 123.7 Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing, and Hunting -0.2 Construction 15.3 Mining, Quarrying, and Oil and Gas Extraction -0.5 Manufacturing 9.9 Wholesale trade 1.4 Retail trade -22.9 Transportation and warehousing 4.3 Utilities 1.6 Information 0.1 Financial activities 13.9 Professional and business services 18.6 Educational Services 3.9 Leisure and hospitality -30.7 Other services (except Public Administration) 16.7 Unclassified 2.6

Salaries from new job postings by sector

Sector May 26 Pct change Apr 26 - May 26 Total US $77,660 -0.41 % Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting $50,930 0.19 % Mining, Quarrying, and Oil and Gas Extraction $76,792 -1.60 % Utilities $83,830 -0.60 % Construction $73,760 0.59 % Wholesale Trade $63,323 0.27 % Information $104,179 4.47 % Financial Activities $92,242 -0.46 % Professional and Business Services $89,758 -0.05 % Education and Health Services $67,129 0.71 % Leisure and Hospitality $42,929 -1.17 % Other Services (except Public Administration) $44,034 0.40 % Public Administration $63,646 -0.28 % Unclassified $64,027 -0.94 %

What data sources are used?

Powered by a dataset representing close to the whole population of employed people in the United States, Revelio Public Labor Statistics (RPLS) draws from 100+ million U.S. profiles that mirror the national workforce and cover two-thirds of all employed individuals, compared to an estimated 27% from the BLS establishment survey and 0.03% from the BLS household survey.

What metrics are covered?

Revelio Public Labor Statistics (RPLS) will publish (a) total nonfarm employment, (b) job openings (c) employee hiring and attrition rates, and (d) salaries from new openings. All metrics are available by occupation (SOC 2-digit), sector (NAICS 2-digit), and state.

About Revelio Labs

Revelio Labs is an industry leader in workforce intelligence. Our team of Data Scientists, Economists, and Engineers have the unique expertise to deliver valuable workforce analytics that empower people to make actionable, data-driven decisions. By providing a clear source of workforce information, we see a world where the allocation of human capital is as efficient, transparent, and scientific as the allocation of financial capital, resulting in a more engaged and better-performing workforce for everyone. Learn more at www.reveliolabs.com.

SOURCE Revelio Labs